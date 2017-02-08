2019 Hyundai Santa Fe First Spy Images

The next generation of mid-Sized SUV by Hyundai is in the process of development these days. The SUV has gained a lot of popularity in the upcoming SUV line up due to its new features and the trendy exterior that will soon make its formal official appearance by the company as well.

Recently a redesigned prototype of the upcoming SUV was seen being tested on the snowy pathways making us believe that it actually is the upcoming 2019 Santa Fe. This looked pretty much like that of the redesigned version of the two row Santa Fe Sport.

The designer looks pretty different than any of the other SUVs by company and have some distinct changes in the body as well. The side mirrors of the SUV are now positioned on the base of a pillars of SUV.

The headlights have been given a new design too. They have been given a split kind of design while the day time running lights are shown sitting at the top of the edge of hood, according to MotorAuthority.

The main projectors are seen making a vertical stack below. The SUV has been given the latest grille used in the company cars. The grille that is currently being used in 2018 Elantra Gt can be seen in the spy shots as well. we don’t know about any details on the interior nor we know about the mechanics of the SUV.

However we can say with surety that it will be offered in four wheel drive and can showcase the V-6 engine of the line up by Hyundai. It will be a rival to that of Toyota Highlander, Honda Pilot, Kia Sorrento and Ford Explorer. The official reveal date of the vehicle is not disclosed yet.