 
 

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport LE Trim Revealed Ahead Of Chicago Debut

Posted: Feb 8 2017, 3:40am CST

 

Credit: MotorAuthority
  • The First look of 2017 Outlander Sport LE by Mitsubishi
 

The company just revealed the vehicles just ahead of its official debut in Chicago motor show

The Mitsubishi Outlander was launched in the year 2010 for the first time. After that it was given a number of updates every other year to make it suitable for the market. This vehicle is one of the most important vehicles in Mitsubishi’s line up.

This is the reason that they have now come with a new sports trim of the vehicles. The company will be presenting the limited edition 2017 Outlander Sport LE in the few years from now. This edition will sit above the basic trim which is the SE trim and will be seated below the SE trim in the lineup.

There have been a number of exterior changes. The changes that are pretty evident include alloy fuel filter, black door mirrors, fog lamps, HID lamps and 18 inch alloy rims that will be black painted.

The interior has been given a luxurious finish too. The vehicle will get black fabric upholstery and stitching that is red accented. The stitching will be found on the seats and the steering wheel as well.

The 2017 Outlander Sport LEwill showcase aluminum pedal and heated front seats. The facility of Car Play and Android Auto will be present as well. These all features will be available at a price of $1,000 on the premium price.

It will support automatic transmission. The vehicle is offered in an option of 2.0 liter 4 cylinder engine with 148bhp horsepower. The higher trims and model get a 2.4 liter 4 cylinder with the output of 168bhp.

The ES model is offered in 5 speed manual transmission. The four wheel drive option is available for $22,890 and the AWD model is available for $24,390.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

