 
 

Electrify America Announced $2 Billion Investment In Zero Emissions Vehicle Infrastructure

Posted: Feb 8 2017, 4:31am CST

 

Electrify America announced $2 billion investment in zero emissions vehicle infrastructure
 

Electrify America is funded by a $2 billion investment from VW as part of its TDI settlement

Electrify America is a program that is being born of the volkswagen 2.0 TDI settlement in the US. one of the ways that the money paid out in fines by VW will be used is to set up a zero emission vehicle infrastructure in America and the ten year investment will be overseen by Electrify America. The organization will be led by Mark McNabb, Brendan Jones, and Jan Vycital.

Electrify America will manage a $2 billion investment program meant to increase the use of zero emissions vehicle technology in the US. That massive investment will be made over the next decade and spent to develop, construct, and maintain charging stations for current and future EVs. Electrify America will also be used to build brand awareness for ZEVs via education and outreach programs. The end goal is to increase EV adoption in the US.

McNabb will act as CEO, Brendan Jones is the COO, and Jan Vycital is the CFO for the new organization. McNabb will report directly to Dr. Francisco Javier Garcia San, a member of the Board of management of VW.

"Mark has extensive knowledge of the U.S. automotive industry, broad experience managing small and large organizations and strong leadership skills. I have every confidence in his ability to lead Electrify America in its mission to power electric mobility from coast to coast," said Dr. Garcia Sanz. "He has done tremendous work over the past 18 months to help make things right for our customers and dealers through the TDI settlements we have reached in the United States and I am delighted that he will also continue to oversee implementation of the TDI settlement program."

Electrify America was established as part of the VW court-approved settlement in the US after the emissions cheats that VW had in place for its 2.0 TDI engines sold in the US. The organization is based in Reston, Virginia and is a wholly owned subsidiary of VW Group of America Inc. The plans for now include installing chargers in 15 metro areas with over 300 L2 or DC fast chargers.

