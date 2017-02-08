 
 

Alexa Voice Service Launches In The UK And Germany

Posted: Feb 8 2017, 4:45am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Alexa Voice Service launches in the UK and Germany
 

UK English and German are now supported by Alexa

Alexa Voice Service or AVS is something that Amazon has cooked up to allow voice interaction with some of the devices that it sells. Originally AVS was available in the US for American English and the dialects supported are now being expanded. AVS service is now available for the UK and Germany.

That means that developers building voice-enabled products for UK and Germany can now use Amazon's platform. AVS localization supports language and region-specific services and Amazon says that developers can upgrade any product with Alexa access to localized languages with a few lines of code. The update allows Germans to speak to Alexa devices in their natural language and receive responses in their language.

UK-English is supported and the Echosim.io web-based AVS implementaiton has been updated so devs can hear what Alexa sounds like in UK-English or German. Amazon is also taking a bit of time to talk up the Logitech ZeroTouch device that brings Alexa to the car with the ability to operate in the US and now in the UK with support for Germany coming in a few weeks.

Amazon also notes that there are a number of Alexa-based Raspberry Pi products that have turned up over the last year and a number of new products using Alexa were unveiled at CES 2017 last month. The latest product to be unveiled supporting AVS is the Logitech ZeroTouch for the car.

The Author

Shane McGlaun
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

