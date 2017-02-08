First Ever White Dwarf Pulsar Discovered in the Universe

Scientists discovered an exclusive star system 380 light years away like a white dwarf pulsar. This is the first time that scientists discovered such star and the credit goes to the researchers from the University of Warwick.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

A research team from the University of Warwick discovered AR Scorpii the star that’s a version of white pulsar. Such stars were found in 1960 and they are termed as neutron stars.

The research team included Professors, Tom Marsh and Boris Gänsicke of the University of Warwick's Astrophysics Group, with Dr. David Buckley from the South African Astronomical Observatory.

The star AR Sco has a fast spinning white dwarf a remnant of stellar that emits high energy radiations that brightens the system and fades after every two minutes. The researchers found that the high energy emitted is a beam that throws light in one direction just like particle accelerators, and that is a unique phenomenon.

According to researchers AR Sco exists in Scorpius at 360 years from the earth which is its close neighbor according to astronomy. The white dwarf‘s size is equal to earth, but it’s very massive, around 200000 times more heavy than earth. It’s also in a 3.6 hour orbit that’s one third of the sun mass.

The light beam accelerates the electrons where red dwarf exists to eliminate the light speed, a phenomenon that never happened before. Scientists believe that the kinetic energy of the spinning neighbor gives power to the red dwarf. Two stars’ distance is 1.4 million kilometer that’s three times more the distance between earth and moon.

Research data revealed that light emitted by ArSco has high polarity, means the magnetic field governs the entire system’s emission, just like traditional pulsars of the neutron stars.

The journal Nature Astronomy published this new research with title "Polarimetric evidence of a white dwarf pulsar in the binary system AR Scorpii".