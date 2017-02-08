500 Years of Evolution of Robots on Display in London Exhibition

The question has fascinated mankind since the past 500 odd years or so. Why does humanity make machines that mimic its qualities? How does that reflect upon us as a species?

A London exhibition which opened its doors to the public on Tuesday has on display some of the robots and robot-like contraptions that have been constructed by human beings over the past 500 years.

The robots ranged all the way from the simple and primitive to the complex and sophisticated. A monk that lip-synched in the 16th century and an avatar that helped children recover from autism were two of the robots on display at the exhibition.

A hundred other robots were on display at the Science Museum. These strange machines were a source of curiosity as well as visceral fear among some of the onlookers who came in scads to view the robots.

To gaze at the basic evolution of the science of robotics is something which will give humanity pause for thought. One also realizes that science is not just a 21st century phenomenon.

It has in fact been going on since eons. The only difference is that today, science and scientists are organized whereas in the past they were not united in the pursuit of observation and experimentation.

Yet the actuality is such that human beings need not fear robots at all. We will adapt to all and any circumstances that face us as a species. The study of robots will allow us to form a picture of how a society was shaped by science and technology.

The 16th century monk robot was able to pray, tread a table and move its lips. It also was able to hold up a cross in its hand. The fear that humanity will be enslaved and left behind by troops of robots that act in a mechanical manner is a load of bunkum.

Yet AI has made the scientific community stand up and take notice despite its benign nature. No less an authority than Stephen Hawking has said that AI could be the best or worst thing which ever happened to mankind.

Many of the robots on display at the London exhibition are merely for entertainment purposes though. They definitely do not have the capacity to harm human beings.

Even those which are capable and adept machines just help out in the rehabilitation process of people facing certain medical or psychological issues.