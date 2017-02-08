Logitech ZeroTouch puts Alexa voice control inside the car

Logitech has rolled out a new gadget that is meant to add Amazon Alexa voice control to your car. The device is called the Logitech ZeroTouch and it comes in two versions and three colors. The versions include one meant to attach to your vent and the other other sits on the dash. The colors are black, red, and white.

Using the ZeroTouch device you can control smart home devices while in the car using your voice including items like lights, locks, and thermostats. That means you can unlock the door for a friend from the road or turn the heat up before you get home to make it nice and cozy.

"This Amazon collaboration gives the Logitech ZeroTouch even more hands-free power," said Patrick Frank, head of new ventures at Logitech. "Now, the possibilities are endless – even while on the road. The marriage of Logitech ZeroTouch and Alexa make it possible for drivers to not only use their voice to control more than just their smartphone, but all smart devices kept at home, before they even get there."

The ZeroTouch devices also allow you to do things inside the car like place calls using your voice, text back and forth, operate apps, and more. Weather forecast access is available along with news and other Alexa skills like making to-do lists, ordering products from the road, or hearing jokes. ZeroTouch supports over 8,000 Alexa skills.

The ZeroTouch app required for the device to work is only available for Android now and you have to have an Amazon account. ZeroTouch Air Vent sells for $59.99 and ZeroTouch Dashboard is $79.99. Both are available now.