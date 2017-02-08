 
 

Hubble Telescope Captures Rotten Egg Star Death In Calabash Nebula

Posted: Feb 8 2017, 6:02am CST

 

Hubble Telescope Captures Rotten Egg Star Death in Calabash Nebula
Image credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, Acknowledgement: Judy Schmidt
  • NASA's Hubble Captures Dying Star in Rotten Egg Nebula
 

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope Captured Mysterious Nebula with Hubble and Named it Rotten Egg

NASA released an image of Calabash Nebula, OH that’s a good example of a low mass star’s death just like sun. ESA Hubble Space Telescope captured the image that reveals the star travelling through a fast transformation to nebula from the red giant.

During the process, the nebula throws gas and dust into the space. NASA recently discovered the ejected material that developed at a high speed gas of yellow color traveling around one kilometer per hour.

The nebula is considered unique because it had a star in its center that used to be ordinary. But, when it completes the life span, it released the supply of helium and hydrogen that converted it to a red object, creating dust and gas. The high speed gas was thrown in the opposite direction in the nebula and that’s strange.

Capturing such an event wasn’t an easy task, but NASA astronomers did it successfully with Hubble Space Telescope that’s very fast and powerful.

This never happened before that the astronomers captured a star while it’s developing, as it just happens in the blink of an eye according to astronomy. Scientists expect that the nebula will become a complete planetary nebula in future; means it will become a ring shaped planet after 1000 years.

NASA scientists named the nebula Rotten Egg Nebula because it has sulphur that smells like a rotten egg when mixed with other elements. The nebula exists 5000 years away in Puppis’s constellation.

NASA scientists will continue their research to explore more about space. The scientists are always keen to find something new.

Every time NASA comes up with a unique discovery that amazes people and space enthusiasts. Recently captured image of nebula has opened doors to future studies. Several scientists from public also get benefit from new discoveries by NASA.

