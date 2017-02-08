This Giant Black Hole Eats a Star for a Decade

Astronomers discovered an event of giant black hole that damaged apart the star and disappeared. Astronomers also studied that such an event is 10 times longer than any other star’s death. Researchers collected different data from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, Swift satellite and ESA’s XMM-Newton.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The telescopes detected TDE, Tidal Disruption Event in which the tidal forces created by black hole’s intense gravity can kill an object- like a star that is moving close to the hole.

During this TDE event, some debris flows outward at high speed and other goes towards the black hole. When the black hole absorbs it, the material gets heated, reaching several degrees and produces a unique flash of an x-ray.

This was a unique event, as so far several TDE events were discovered since 1990s, but none of them stayed bright for such long time like TDE.

The event continued for ten years, and it shows that the event that caused massive star’s death for the first time or it was an event where smaller star got completely destroyed.

According to astronomers, the x-ray source with this black hole exists in a small galaxy that lies 1.8 billion years from earth.

The source was detected in an XMM-Newton observation on July 23rd 2005 and shows that the source was 100 times brighter in the x-rays, and after that Chandra swift and XMM Newton observed it many times.

The x-ray data showed that the radiations emitted by black hole exceeded the Eddington limit, that’s defined by a balance between radiations external pressure and inward pull of black hole’s gravity.

Researchers say that the object is consistently growing since then. It means the object is heavier than our sun almost twice the sun that disappeared in the black hole, explained the co-author James Guillochon of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics in Cambridge, Mass.

The recent event shows that black holes grow fast and at high rate that helps us understand how these black holes behave, said co-author Stefanie Komossa of QianNan Normal University for Nationalities in Duyun City, China.

Researchers expect that the black hole’s feeding will reduce in the next decade. The research paper also appeared in Nature Astronomy.