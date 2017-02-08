Marvel's Iron Fist Trailer Shows The Final Defender

The last of the Defenders is finally here! Danny Rand aka Iron Fist was the last remaining Defender who was yet to present his story in his own solo show on Netflix.

Following the successful four seasons of the already introduced Defenders including Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage, Danny Rand is the last straw in the hat before the Defenders can embrace their destiny.

Before that however, Finn Jones plays the scruffy Danny Rand in the trailer for the upcoming show. The trailer open with a man walking barefoot in the city and he looks up at a tall building before going inside.

He is wearing shabby clothes and carrying a backpack with a short beard and overgrown hair which causes the receptionist some concern when he talks to her. He tells her that he is Danny Rand and he’s been away a long time.

Before she can reply, a security guard starts to push him outside. He tells them that he is Danny Rand and another guard starts to pull him through the door with another guard coming to help them. He fights off the guards with some impressive martial art moves and goes into the elevator to go up.

Danny tells his story that he was only ten years old when he left with his parents and the plane crashed. He was the lone survivor. He is seen in a press conference and his return is the cause of concern for some people in the company Rand Enterprises so we see that Danny is a little like Bruce Wayne.

Harold Meachum played by David Wenham questions why Danny is back now after all this time and how did he learn martial arts. Jessica Henwick’s Colleen Wing asks Danny where he learned to fight and he tells he Kalan.

A glimpse of Danny’s training is seen in the mountainous area. Danny says that his father instilled in him a respect and loyalty to the company, he is seen looking over the grave of his parents and himself.

Rand Enterprises is his home while Meachum says that Rand is his company while he kills a man. A woman tells Meachum that the city is no place for Danny Rand.

We see that Danny is very protective and private and people close to him try to get through to him including Jessica Stroup’s Joy Meachum. Danny says that there are some bad people with bad intentions in the city who wanted to bring it down.

We see the Defenders’ friend, Claire say that she has seen the bad guys and what they are capable of and they need someone with special skills to find them. We see another familiar symbol and person from Daredevil, Gao; the Chinese drug lord and her symbol.

Danny says that he has been training his whole life for this. It is his destiny. We see golden light gleaming in his fists as he fights. A montage of fight follows in which Danny fights the bad guys.

Colleen also tags along for the action. When Danny tells her she can’t, she tells him that he needs her. A montage of fighting scenes follow and one of Danny’s friends tell him that change is coming so he had to become what he was meant to be.

The show will release on Netflix on March 17th. Netflix is also scheduled to release The Defenders later this year which will have Danny Rand join Jessica Jones, Daredevil and Luke Cage as they will fight the looming enemy, Yakuza.