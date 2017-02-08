 
 

Cover Cases For Upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 And S8 Plus Showed Up

Cover cases for upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus showed up
 

We all have our eyes well-fed over how Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will look. We also witnessed the fingerprint reader being placed on the backside of the device besides the Camera, which, in fact is a “first time ever” thing for Samsung. Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will both have dedicated physical button just for initiating Bixby, the AI Assistant developed for Samsung’s smartphones.

The upcoming duo will have the S8 with a 5.7-inch display while the premium S8 Plus will have a 6.2-inch display. A recent leak just confirmed that Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus’ fingerprint scanner is, in fact placed on the back. A couple of pictures of Samsung’s cover cases for Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus were released by an unknown source that showed that the cases had a cut-out for camera and led and next to it was another cut-out.

The latter hole is no wonder for the fingerprint sensor, which now confirms that all the leaked 3D renders and live images are authentic. Other design patterns also confirm the situation about the Bixby Button. The left has a peculiarly large cut, which must be for the volume and power buttons. While a small cut on the right leads us to believe that it’s for the Bixby button.

Samsung has developed case covers for both the upcoming devices, the design of the two cases is identical, except that one is bigger than the other. The case has a matte finish, color of the case is black and polycarbonate is what seems to be the material of the case.

