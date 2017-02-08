 
 

FX Legion Set To Premiere Today

FX Legion Set to Premiere Today
  FX Legion Set to Premiere on Wednesday
 

FX Legion is set to premiere on Wednesday bringing a new spectrum to the X-Men story characters

Why so serious has a new meaning for David in the brand new show set to premiere on FX this Wednesday. The show features Dan Stevens as the main character David Hallerwho awakens to the idea of his schizophrenia as manifestation of nigh-omnipotent mutant powers.

He finds himself locked in a mental asylum where he has to come to terms whether the voices in his head are real or not. David’s awakening is caused by the arrival of another patient Syd played by Rachel Keller.

Syd has her own abilities that are valued by a mutant ability honing group determined to bring down a dangerous government organization. In the first episode, David and Syd will establish a connection in which they will connect at the distorted imagery of reality.

David’s perception of the world comprises of nonlinear memories, distortions and tangents vivid imagination which he has to harness to realize what is really happening around him or not. The show’s premise will immerse the audience into a chaotic world which is unlike anything else that they have ever seen.

FX has launched an extensive promotional campaign for the show which has led the audience to already have different opinions about the show. The show’s official poster is an explosion of luminescent color and chaos which attracts the audience just to take a look.

The show features an exciting cast as well including,Aubrey Plaza, Rachel Keller, Bill Irwin and Jean Smart. It also comes from the executive producers of the amazing TV adaptation of “Fargo.” The show is based on the Marvel Comics by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz.

Dan Stevens is making his return to TV with Legion after he starred as Matthew Crawley in the acclaimed Downton Abbey. He is also set to star as the Beast in Disney’s live-action remake of the classic Beauty and the Beast animated movie. 

