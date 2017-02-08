 
 

'Full Vision' Is The New Name For LG G6 Display

LG named the display designed for LG G6
 

LG has seen a poor year in 2016 when their LG G5 failed as their flagship model of 2016. Since then LG has been devoted in producing a completely reimagined sensational model that will bring back their lost customers.

These efforts have been quite transparent too, the amazing QHD+ display, a very peculiar 2880x1440 pixel resolution and an even more disturbing was the 18:9 aspect ratio which is not very traditional in smart phones. Since the failure of LG G5, we received countless rumors claiming that LG is working on a completely new display.

Then we witnessed the official teaser of LG G6 which showed a display screen that almost covered all of the front panel of the device. More rumors and leaks confirmed the authenticity of this news. The fact is now rock solid, as LG just released a press statement which says that the display for LG G6 is named “Full Vision”.

The name is predictable with the end product, as we know that LG G6’s front side is almost filled with the display screen, leaving only minor measurements of bezels on the side. LG opted for this form of display so that they could make it go along with the unusual 18:9 aspect ratio which will create an immensely stunning user experience. LG G6 is set to launch in South Korea somewhere in the start of March this year. Later LG will ship out LG G6 for USA on 6th of April.

