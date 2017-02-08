Designers to Protest the Election of President Donald Trump at New York Fashion Week

Hillary Clinton’s name was the center of attraction at the New York Fashion Week prior to the elections in which her rival was victorious. Even Anna Wintour arranged for a fundraiser for Clinton.

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

This shows that the whole of the fashion industry was clearly on the side of Hillary. Of course, it goes without saying that progressive people will side with Liberal Democrats as opposed to agreeing with hidebound Republicans.

Since Trump has emerged as the winner who takes it all, the entire fashion industry has joined with the resistance movement against him which is gathering strength with each passing day.

The runways, ramps and catwalks will now serve as political statement venues and not just be fashion statement corners. This is a new development which had hardly existed before this moment in history.

Even Planned Parenthood along with the organizing institute of NYFW will be joining hands in their united protest against the draconian policies of POTUS Donald Trump.

Planned Parenthood pins along with other fashion items will be worn during the time period the NYFW remains in operation. The function of all this is to raise awareness and consciousness.

White bandanas, showing solidarity with the resistance against Trump, will be common at the event. Among some of the big names among designers who will appear at the NYFW are Tommy Hilfiger and Diane von Furstenberg, according to the Daily Beast.

However, not all designers are against Trump. Dennis Basso has designed clothes for Melania Trump. Also Ralph Lauren made a few outfits for the First Lady. Even Tommy Hilfiger, though he will be there, has let it be known that he is on the side of Melania Trump.

So the divisions in American society are not as simple as they might appear to be to the naïve onlooker. Some of the designers are also giving out mixed messages.

While they may be against some of the high-handed policies of the government, they are supporting it on other fronts. Yet among many of the liberals that will throng the NYFW are those who are fighters for human rights which they fear might get trampled upon under the Trump administration.