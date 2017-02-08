Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 benchmark results are out

Qualcomm is the leading chipset manufacturer for most of the prestigious smartphone and smart wearable gadget companies. The marvel of Qualcomm’s most advanced technology is the SnapDragon 835 chipset. Still waiting to be debuted on a smartphone, Qualcomm’s SnapDragon 835 went all-out on its launch day in an extremely brutal face-off between the companies, Samsung leading and taking away almost all of the available stock.

Samsung’s representatives seem very confident about the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus having SD835 chipset and surely the other companies must have had a grudge on Samsung for not leaving anything for them. (specially LG) All these facts beg the question: is SnapDragon 835 worth all the hassle? Luckily for us, GeekBench determined the answer for us.

In recent events, GeekBench testedn alleged Xiaomi Mix Evo which we all know, is powered by the SD835. The motherboard of Xiaomi Mix Evo, MSM8998 showed a considerable improvement in the performance of the chipset. The score card holds the information of the board, the benchmark was performed on Android Nougat (7.1.1) firmware.

The octa-core processor achieved a 1.90 GHZ processing speed. The chipset scored 2004 points on the single-core performance test while a grand total of 6233 was achieved in the multi-core performance test. The scores are only slightly higher than the last chipset but the benchmarks of SD820 were performed on an older version of android, giving the impression that the improvement is drastic. Qualcomm’s research has produced some of the finest chipset in our time, we can only hope for them to create generations of more advanced chipsets for the coming days.