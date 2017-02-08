Arnold Schwarzenegger Vows Vengeance in the Trailer for Aftermath

Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the most iconic action heroes in Hollywood. He is one of the faces that immediately pops into mind when Hollywood and action are mentioned in the same sentence. So carrying on with his legacy, Schwarzenegger stars in the trailer for his new movie titled Aftermath.

The trailer begins with a plane flying overhead and Arnold’s character Roman is seen walking past a construction site in a builder’s hat and the first thought that goes through the mind is, Man! He got old.

We hear a voice say to him that it is a big day for Roman. His wife and daughter are coming to meet him so he should go home and get everything ready for them. We see him arriving in his house and putting up Welcome Home decoration up.

We see him looking at an ultra sound report as the man says that Roman is going to be a grandfather so he should spend his time with his daughter. We see Roman smiling at the house before he heads out to the car to drive to the airport.

We then see Scoot McNairy as Paul Bonanos in the flying tower communicating with a flight in commute. Roman arrives at the airport with flowers. Paul is busy pouring himself some coffee as another flight asks for clearance for landing and we see the course of two flights headed for collision.

Roman looks at the flight board and before Paul could avoid it, both the flights including the one with Roman’s family crashes into each other. Roman is informed about the crash and we see Roman in a quarantine suit on the site of the crash. We see that Roman finds his wife and daughter and cries holding them in his arms.

He is seen in an emotional state having flashback of his wife and daughter. Meanwhile Paul is pursued by the media for comments on his actions. He and his family are tormented by everyone as they hold him responsible for the crash. The airline tells him that he has to assume a new identity and move somewhere else to keep himself and his family safe.

Roman is called for a settlement agreement where he is offered money for the damage he had suffered because of the death of his family. Roman takes out a photo of his family and tells Kevin Zegers’ character that he wanted someone to say that they were sorry for killing his family.

The trailer continues to reveal Roman in a manhunt for Paul as he seeks to gain an apology from Paul for the crash. The trailer shows both men in volatile states, determined to hold their ground and the trailer builds up with simple imagery to show how hard forgiveness can be.