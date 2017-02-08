New York Toy Fair 2017: K’NEX Celebrates 25 Years with 50 New Products in 2017

K’NEX Brands will celebrate its 25th anniversary at New York Toy Fair 2017, kicking off Feb. 18, by introducing a new look and feel to the brand including a refreshed logo, tagline, website and package design.

When Joel Glickman invented the first and only color-coded building system in 1992, he didn’t set out to design an educational construction toy, his goal was to show kids that the only limit to building was their imagination. K’NEX prides itself on connecting Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math with imagination. STEAMagination can be found in every K’NEX set and with it building dreams become a fun-powered, 3-D reality.

The 2017 product line includes more than 50 new products, from glow-in-the dark roller coasters, Ferris Wheels, and buildable blasters to exciting open ended licensed building sets from Nitro Circus and My Little Pony.

At a time when most toys are made overseas, K’NEX is committed to American design and manufacturing— all of its rods and connectors are made in Hatfield, PA at an eco-friendly manufacturing facility.

The entire 2017 product line will be shown in the K’NEX booth, #1377, throughout the duration of NY Toy Fair 2017 being held at the Javits Center from February 18-21, 2017.