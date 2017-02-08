 
 

Climate Change To Increase US Electricity Costs

Posted: Feb 8 2017

 

Getty Images
  • Research Team Declared that Electricity Costs will Surge in a Warming World
 

A new study reveals that climate change is going to increase US electricity costs over the next century by billions of dollars.

A researcher from university of Michigan revealed that, with time the climate has affected electricity costs in the U.S, and the cost has increased up to billions of dollars that’s an unpredictable cost as it was never predicted like this.

As huge change has occurred in the climate and temperatures are getting high very summer. So, now more electricity will be in demand that will reach its peak in summer. There will be an expenditure of $70 billion to $180 billion in the utility for grid upgrades, including new power plants to store energy.

Anyone can see that electricity bills in summer become high due to high use of air conditions and coolers, said Catherine Hausman, assistant professor at U-M's Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, who is also a co-author of this study that appears in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Researchers say that after 100 years from now we will have warmer summers than before that will increase the use of air conditions. But, now the question is will the grid be able to handle huge consumption of electric?

Experts say that our grids are built on the basis of hottest hour of the year, but in future we will have hottest day of the year.

Electricity costs in the U.S. are expected to increase more steeply than economists have previously forecast due to power grid upgrades necessary to absorb future peak electricity demand. The change in peak intensity varies by region. Regions represent load balancing authorities, which regulators use to examine grid reliability. This map shows the percentage change in the intensity of peak electricity load under a "business as usual" carbon emissions scenario. The largest peak demand increases appear in the south and west. Image credit: Auffhammer in PNAS

The researchers advised the grid planners to consider their calculations when they are future planning for new grids. This new study should also affect the policy makers and the government.

The research shows that climate changes will make our lives very expensive, and efforts to deal with the situation will become important, said Hausman, who is co-author of the study that also published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

The electricity need will vary according to areas, so the researchers studied the data of 166 load balancing authorities.

Researchers found that the demand will become 3 percent more on average day, but will be 7 percent more on peek day.

The research team calculated 152 percentage changes with 95th percentile that will need $70 billion investment. In future the figure will become 18 percent on peak day and the 95 figure will become 395 percent costing around $180 billion.

