Fifty Shades Darker to Face Tough Competition at the Box Office

Fifty Shades of Grey was a surprise hit in opinions of some of the experts. The movie was based on the erotic BDSM based novel series by E.L. James that had gained popularity among women. Ahead of its release, many women domestic abuse organizations protested the premise of the movie and called for a boycott.

The movie still managed to do well with $85.1 million opening weekend and $571 million worldwide. It went toe to toe with Kingsman: The Secret Service which earned $36.2 million opening weekend and $414.3 million worldwide. Both the movies targeted very different audiences. Kingsmen was also a relatively novel movie which went on to win many of its fans over.

The sequel of the Fifty Shades of Grey movie, Fifty Shades Darker is set for release over this weekend. While the movie is anticipated by the most loyal fans of the franchise, it may not be as successful on the box office as its predecessor. The movie is up against two big title sequels that have done very well with their original movies namely The LEGO Batman and John Wick 2.

Out of these three movies, The LEGO Batman is expected to do the best as it is set to debut in more than 4,000 theaters. That is roughly 300 more theaters than Fifty Shades Darker (3,700) and 1,100 more than John Wick 2 (2,900), according to Variety.

Fifty Shades Darker is also on a critical views setback as it has not yet received a Rotten Tomato rating while The LEGO Batman Movie boasts an incredible 98% RT score, while John Wick: Chapter 2 currently has an equally-impressive 94% RT score, according to MovieWeb.

So Fifty Shades Darker is running in a race this time which it cannot win according to experts. It is up to the fans and the movie going audience to decide who will win this weekend’s box office.