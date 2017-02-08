Kaby Lake-based MacBook Pro to be released this year

Apple Inc set off the excitement of many Apple enthusiasts all over the world when they dropped the news of new MacBook Pro models. We would highly recommend reconsidering the decision to buy the MacBook Pro right away. A recent turn of event changed the dynamics of Apple’s plans for MacBook Pro models this year, or maybe the plans were already made, they were just revealed only just now.

Intel also has tipped off the press by announcing the launch of their new generation of processors which they named Kaby Lake. A recent data analysis of the Mac OS 10.12.4 Sierra Beta’s build uncovered peculiar processor identifiers. A publication by Pike’s Universum on their blog told us that the Mac OS 10.12.4 Sierra Beta has three motherboard identifiers that were not present in the previous version.

The processor’s power management data for all three motherboards resembles the structure of the new MacBook Pro models to be released this October. Another peculiarity discovered is that the performance bias setting on each of the handler for the three new motherboards does not comply with that of desktop models.

Though not to worry, Apple is well respected for their consistency between both the models and surely this will be compensated. The issue took off over a month ago when Ming-Chi Kuo from KGI securities issued a research note to investors informing them of the possibility of a new set of MacBook Pro models with Kaby Lake Processor to be released in July this year.

Kaby Lake architecture is by far the most advanced architecture in the commercial world and may possess unparalleled processing power and speed. Apple’s Mac has been always known to be the fastest and most efficient business laptops and desktop PCs, and Apple’s move to replace their models with Kaby Lake Processors is another step in retaining this title.