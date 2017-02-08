YouTube rolls out Mobile Live Streaming to All Creators with 10,000 Subscribers or More

YouTube has rolled out mobile live streaming feature to every creator with more than 10,000 subscribers to share their thoughts and lives.

Mobile live streaming has been built directly into the YouTube mobile app and the streamed videos will have the same features as regular YouTube videos.

"To help creators earn revenue from live streaming, we are also excited to launch Super Chat, a new live stream monetisation tool available to creators in more than 20 countries," YouTube said in a statement.

Super Chat gives viewers a chance to add a little visual flair to their chats and gives creators a new way to keep connected to their fans while earning a little money on the side.