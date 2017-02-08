How to Burn Calories Doing Absolutely Nothing at All

The majority dream about losing the extra pounds yet avoid doing the strenuous exercise and boring diets that such a result would entail.

Don't Miss: The Best Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals

However, a group of researchers have created a list of small everyday chores and seemingly meaningless activities that still burn substantial calories if engaged in on a constant and consistent basis.

These small things that add up to a lot include: playing with the kids, spring cleaning your home and even doing the beast with two backs.

Termed Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis or NEAT, this sort of calorie burn indicates moments throughout the day when we are sitting down or just fidgeting or even typing on our laptops.

At the top of the agenda for such activities lies taking the stairs instead of the elevator. Most people are too lazy to drag themselves out of bed at 4:30 AM in the morning for a lengthy running session.

Also they would rather not haul their ass all the way to the gym for an hour of sheer torture. So this new list shows such people who prefer the easy way out how to still burn substantial calories.

The really surprising finding was that even if you just sat down in one place and watched TV, you would sill burn 12 extra calories in 15 minutes. This is better than doing absolutely nothing at all.

In a 15 minute time frame, you can burn the maximum calories from climbing and descending down the stairs. This burns 128 calories which is enough of a workout to almost lose upto 13 pounds a year.

Other activities such as dancing burn 102 calories, according to Mail Online. Washing and waxing the car burns 84 calories. Further down the list, playing with the kids burns 74 calories.

Other activities, which are mild in comparison to such vigorous exercise regimens as weight training and sprinting, include: a leisurely stroll down the sidewalk, shopping at a superstore, having sexual intercourse and doing some cleaning up around the house.

These burn from 50 to 25 calories depending on which of the activities you choose to participate in. Merely being a couch potato and watching the idiot box will only burn 12 calories per 15 minutes but even that is better than sitting around doing nothing at all.