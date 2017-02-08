 
 

Pokemon Go Valentine's Day Event Announced

Posted: Feb 8 2017, 11:33am CST

 

Pokemon Go Valentine's Day Event
 

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Pokemon Go.

Valentine's Day is on Tuesday, Feb. 14, but Pokemon Go fans can start celebrating Valentine's Day 2017 today. This new limited-time Pokemon Go event will only be available from 11:00am PST on February 8 (today!) to 11:00am PST on February 15.

Niantic is doubling the amount of Candy trainers earn every time they catch, hatch, and transfer Pokémon. The Buddy Pokémon is also getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit and will find Candy twice as fast.

Throughout the Valentine's Day Pokemon Go event, players will notice that Chansey, Clefable, and many other adorable pink Pokémon will be encountered more frequently in the wild.

Cleffa, Igglybuff, and Smoochum will also be more likely to hatch from Eggs. In the Valentine’s Day event, Lure Modules will last for six hours for the entire duration of the event.

These events are an easy way for Niantic to make Pokemon Go more interesting. There has not been much going on in terms of new features. The last event was at Christmas. It got so quite around Pokemon Go, that Nick from Trainer Tips channel is complaining. His most recent video is titled "this channel is dying."

He says in the video that he does not see any growth in subscriber numbers and that there is just nothing new to cover. His channel had 500,000 subscribers in September and has added only 100,000 since. He basically did video blogs about every aspect of Pokemon Go. Nick started to do videos about other Pokemon games and unrelated stuff. At least today, he has something new to post about - the Pokemon Go Valentine's Day.

Read more Pokemon Go News.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

