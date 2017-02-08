 
 

Jack Nicholson And Kristen Wiig To Star In The Tony Erdmann Remake

Posted: Feb 8 2017, 12:07pm CST | by

 

Jack Nicholson and Kristen Wiig to Star in the Tony Erdmann Remake
Just a few days ago there was a speculative article about whether Jack Nicholson will return to movies or not. The Oscar award winning actor last starred in James L. Brooks dramedy “How do You Know,” in 2010 which many thought was his last film in Hollywood. However, recent news arrived to reveal that Nicholson has signed on to play the main role in the remake of the German film titled Tony Erdmann. 

A relatively successful movie in its own territory and nominee in the best foreign film category at this year’s Golden Globe awards and the upcoming Academy awards in the same category. Paramount acquired the rights to remake of the film in English language. 

The movie is the story of a practical joking father who tries to reconnect with his hard working daughter by creating an outrageous alter ego and posing as her CEO’s life coach.

The roles in the original movie are played by actors, Sandra Huller and Peter Simonischek. Jack Nicholson will be playing Kristen Wiig’s father in the remake, according to Variety.

Kristen Wiig will also be producing the remake of the movie along with Adam McKay, Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum of Gloria Sanchez Productions.Maren Ade, writer and director of the original “Toni Erdmann,” will exec produce the remake along with producers Jonas Dornbach and Janine Jackowski.

Paramount is yet to make a comment about the movie, it’s production and the cast. However, Jack Nicholson starring in a movie is exciting news. The actor is known to play some of the most symbolic characters in Hollywood and has a style of his own that cannot be feigned or duplicated on the big screen anywhere in the world. 

