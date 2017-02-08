2017 Ram 1500 Copper Sport Debuts at Chicago Auto Show

Ram’s exclusive Copper Sport which will be a limited edition is officially out. This is the first time ever that Ram 1500 has been offered in the bright Copper Pearl Color making it a beauty to look at.

There are number of new auditions in this upgrade of Ram. We’re seeing a new alignment of nine speaker Alpine premium audio system with a sub-woofer of high quality. It has 22 inches polished aluminum wheels which will be available in the option of two wheel drive 2017 Ram 1500 Copper Sport.

The limited edition will be produced for 3,000 units only. The price of 2017 Ram 1500 Copper Sport will start from $45,630 while the additional features will mean that the price tag will go higher.

The truck was officially unveiled by company in today at the Chicago Auto Show. This is a limited edition vehicle that is specially designed for the customers who will prefer it to have in copper pearl color. 2017 Ram 1500 was never before offered in such a radiant color.

The Copper Pearl color will actually join the Ignition Orange as well making the appearance as second limited edition offering by company.

The exterior captures the attention of everyone due to its bright and jubilant color. The vehicle has been given a body-color grille that will be copper pearl and a black decaled Sport performance hood to go with it.

The Ram will have its grille badge, black tailgate badge and black body side badges as well. The 2017 Ram 1500 Copper Sport has been formulated on the event to make customized trucks for customers.

The truck will have features that will tell about its exclusive nature, such as trim rings, embroidery on head rests and sport mesh matching its color.

“The Ram 1500 Copper Sport builds on the ever-increasing demand for factory-custom trucks,” said Mike Manley, Head of Ram Brand, FCA – Global. “Our customers continue to enjoy the attention to detail and styling our designers put into each trim level, and this new eye-grabbing model will not disappoint.”

Only 3,000 units of the uniquely colored 2017 Ram 1500 Sports will be produced. The 2017 Ram 1500 Copper Sport buzz model is offered on Crew Cab V-8 models with a starting MSRP of $45,630, plus $1,320 destination. The trucks are arriving in dealerships later this month.