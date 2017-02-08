Ram Launches New Heavy Duty Night Special-Edition Trucks at 2017 Chicago Auto Show

Ram has come up with a number of New Night Models of 2500 and 3500 with heavy duty special editions. The all Night packages trucks are specially customized in order to cater the needs of the customers. These will have Black grille surround, a new sound system and wheels that are specifically designed for the truck. The pricing of Ram 2500 Night will start from $45,520 while the destination charges will be $1,320.

Don't Miss: The Hottest CES 2017 Highlights

There are a lot of features that are introduced for the first time in Night edition and which will actually make these exclusive vehicles to start with. These Ram pickups will expand the lineup of Ram along with the 1500 which was introduced in September 2016 and whose new limited edition model has been unveiled as well.

The pickups are based on the monochromatic appearance and will actually cater the Sporty features in Sport package. On the other hand in the Night package the pickups will follow the theme of blacked out features. The features that will be blacked out will include grilles, wheels, grille surround, badging and other new features. It will have an eye catching design and performance that will be a source of delight for Ram lovers.

According to Mike Manley, the head of Ram Brand, the truck owners everywhere want their trucks to stand out in a crowd. This version of heavy duty Ram Night Models will make sure that the vehicle owners get to have a maximum sense of privilege on others while driving it. We are expecting the Night package to have a V-8 6.6 liter HEMI engine or a 6.7 liters Cummins I-6 engine.

“Truck enthusiasts look for ways to stand out from the crowd,” said Mike Manley. “The Ram brand understands that it’s important to meet the demands and deliver outstanding, durable products to every type of truck buyer. From the Ram Sport, to the popular Rebel, to the ultimate off-road truck – the Ram Power Wagon – Ram is building the best trucks in the enthusiast segment.”

Ram 2500 and 3500 HD Night models will be available in Bright Silver Metallic, Bright White, Brilliant Black Crystal, Delmonico Red Pearl and Granite Crystal Metallic. Production of the 2017 Ram HD Night models began early February 2017. Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Night pricing starts at $45,520, plus $1,320 destination.