 
 

Ram Launches New Heavy Duty Night Special-Edition Trucks At 2017 Chicago Auto Show

Posted: Feb 8 2017, 12:37pm CST | by , Updated: Feb 8 2017, 12:39pm CST, in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Ram Launches New Heavy Duty Night Special-Edition Trucks at 2017 Chicago Auto Show
  • Heavy Duty Night Models are now launched by Ram at Chicago Auto Show

Gallery

9 images
Ram Launches New Heavy Duty Night Special-Edition Trucks at 2017 Chicago Auto Show
Ram Launches New Heavy Duty Night Special-Edition Trucks at 2017 Chicago Auto Show
Ram Launches New Heavy Duty Night Special-Edition Trucks at 2017 Chicago Auto Show
 

The 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty special editions Ram Night pickups are here and will have limited units

Ram has come up with a number of New Night Models of 2500 and 3500 with heavy duty special editions. The all Night packages trucks are specially customized in order to cater the needs of the customers. These will have Black grille surround, a new sound system and wheels that are specifically designed for the truck. The pricing of Ram 2500 Night will start from $45,520 while the destination charges will be $1,320.

Don't Miss: The Hottest CES 2017 Highlights

There are a lot of features that are introduced for the first time in Night edition and which will actually make these exclusive vehicles to start with. These Ram pickups will expand the lineup of Ram along with the 1500 which was introduced in September 2016 and whose new limited edition model has been unveiled as well. 

The pickups are based on the monochromatic appearance and will actually cater the Sporty features in Sport package. On the other hand in the Night package the pickups will follow the theme of blacked out features. The features that will be blacked out will include grilles, wheels, grille surround, badging and other new features. It will have an eye catching design and performance that will be a source of delight for Ram lovers. 

According to Mike Manley, the head of Ram Brand, the truck owners everywhere want their trucks to stand out in a crowd. This version of heavy duty Ram Night Models will make sure that the vehicle owners get to have a maximum sense of privilege on others while driving it. We are expecting the Night package to have a V-8 6.6 liter HEMI engine or a 6.7 liters Cummins I-6 engine. 

“Truck enthusiasts look for ways to stand out from the crowd,” said Mike Manley. “The Ram brand understands that it’s important to meet the demands and deliver outstanding, durable products to every type of truck buyer. From the Ram Sport, to the popular Rebel, to the ultimate off-road truck – the Ram Power Wagon – Ram is building the best trucks in the enthusiast segment.”

Ram 2500 and 3500 HD Night models will be available in Bright Silver Metallic, Bright White, Brilliant Black Crystal, Delmonico Red Pearl and Granite Crystal Metallic. Production of the 2017 Ram HD Night models began early February 2017. Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Night pricing starts at $45,520, plus $1,320 destination.

Gallery

9 images
Ram Launches New Heavy Duty Night Special-Edition Trucks at 2017 Chicago Auto Show
Ram Launches New Heavy Duty Night Special-Edition Trucks at 2017 Chicago Auto Show
Ram Launches New Heavy Duty Night Special-Edition Trucks at 2017 Chicago Auto Show

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV Spotted Testing Again Ahead of Launch in 2018

Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV Spotted Testing Again Ahead of Launch in 2018

26 seconds ago

2017 Ram 1500 Copper Sport Debuts at Chicago Auto Show

2017 Ram 1500 Copper Sport Debuts at Chicago Auto Show

15 minutes ago

Tesla Model 3 Won&#039;t Have a 100 kWh Battery

Tesla Model 3 Won't Have a 100 kWh Battery

23 minutes ago

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport LE Trim Revealed Ahead of Chicago Debut

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport LE Trim Revealed Ahead of Chicago Debut

8 hours ago

Jack Nicholson and Kristen Wiig to Star in the Tony Erdmann Remake

Jack Nicholson and Kristen Wiig to Star in the Tony Erdmann Remake

32 minutes ago

Waves Blamed for Earth&#039;s Largest Extinction

Waves Blamed for Earth's Largest Extinction

45 minutes ago

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

48 minutes ago

How to Burn Calories Doing Absolutely Nothing at All

How to Burn Calories Doing Absolutely Nothing at All

49 minutes ago

Pokemon Go Valentine&#039;s Day Event Announced

Pokemon Go Valentine's Day Event Announced

1 hour ago

Facebook Use Impairs Your Perception of Time According to Study

Facebook Use Impairs Your Perception of Time According to Study

1 hour ago

E3 2017 Tickets for Consumers Go On Sale Friday

E3 2017 Tickets for Consumers Go On Sale Friday

2 hours ago

Why are American Men Overlooking the Benefits of Marriage?

Why are American Men Overlooking the Benefits of Marriage?

2 hours ago

Kaby Lake-based MacBook Pro to be released this year

Kaby Lake-based MacBook Pro to be released this year

2 hours ago

Fifty Shades Darker to Face Tough Competition at the Box Office

Fifty Shades Darker to Face Tough Competition at the Box Office

2 hours ago

Climate Change to Increase US Electricity Costs

Climate Change to Increase US Electricity Costs

2 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

 
Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic In Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon

NES Classic In Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon




Cars & Vehicles

Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV Spotted Testing Again Ahead of Launch in 2018

Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV Spotted Testing Again Ahead of Launch in 2018

27 seconds ago

2017 Ram 1500 Copper Sport Debuts at Chicago Auto Show

2017 Ram 1500 Copper Sport Debuts at Chicago Auto Show

15 minutes ago

Tesla Model 3 Won&#039;t Have a 100 kWh Battery

Tesla Model 3 Won't Have a 100 kWh Battery

23 minutes ago

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport LE Trim Revealed Ahead of Chicago Debut

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport LE Trim Revealed Ahead of Chicago Debut

8 hours ago

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV Spotted Testing Again Ahead of Launch in 2018

Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV Spotted Testing Again Ahead of Launch in 2018

26 seconds ago

2017 Ram 1500 Copper Sport Debuts at Chicago Auto Show

2017 Ram 1500 Copper Sport Debuts at Chicago Auto Show

15 minutes ago

Tesla Model 3 Won&#039;t Have a 100 kWh Battery

Tesla Model 3 Won't Have a 100 kWh Battery

23 minutes ago

Jack Nicholson and Kristen Wiig to Star in the Tony Erdmann Remake

Jack Nicholson and Kristen Wiig to Star in the Tony Erdmann Remake

32 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook