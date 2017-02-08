Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV Spotted Testing Again Ahead of Launch in 2018

The upcoming Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV was spotted testing again. The SUV is supposed to officially launch in early 2018 and will rival Bentley Bentayga which is another luxurious car maker.

The extreme luxury SUV by Rolls-Royce which is currently called Project Cullinan is in development these days. The production name of the SUV has not been shared by the company and it’s been kept under the wraps for now.

This is the first time in the 110 years of the history of Rolls-Royce that the luxury car maker has opted to make an SUV with four wheel drive. It is being rumored that the engine which will be used in the SUV will be taken from Phantom which is a 6.8 liter V-12 engine.

However no official statement about the finalization of engine in Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV is released yet as well.

We are also aware of the fact that Rolls-Royce has considered working with the hybrid engine for the SUV as well. Only time will tell whether we will see a conventional engine or a semi-electric engine or hybrid transmission in the SUV.

The latest pictures that where the vehicle was spied were taken at the Arctic Circle for cold weather testing. Later on the car will be shifted to Middle East in order to test it for the extreme warm weather, according to AutoCar.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV has a design similar to that of Phantom which had a boxy kind of design. the spy shots also show that rear doors of Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV are actually rear hinged which makes it an interesting choice by the car maker. This feature was spotted in Phantom and Ghost as well.