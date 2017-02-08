Billy Nye Saves the World Trailer Drops

It was announced back in August that Bill Nye (formerly the Science Guy) was going to bring a show to Netflix. Back then, it seemed funny and fun that "Billy Nye Saves the World" would be on and we could relive our childhoods. However, in today's world it doesn't seem so funny. As scientists fight against the Trump administration, it may just become crucial viewing.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

Thankfully, it has a trailer and a release date:

Bill Nye Saves the World will debut on Netflix on April 21, which is the day before Earth Day, and will debunk anti-scientific claims and myths in 13 episodes, covering topics that range from sex to climate change to alternative medicine. It will feature special correspondents like Karlie Kloss, Nazeem Hussain, and Emily Calandrelli. Of course, there will be experiments that amaze you.

If you want to know more, check out the trailer for Bill Nye Saves the World above - and get ready for some education. It'll be just like that day your teacher called in sick.