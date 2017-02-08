 
 

2018 Ford Expedition Unveiled

Posted: Feb 8 2017

 

  • The 2018 Ford Expedition gives new look to the full sized SUVs
  • All-new Ford Expedition Goes Aluminum
 

The all new Ford Expedition is the best possible way through which a lineup of SUVs can become better than ever in every aspect

The all new Expedition is now considered as the best kind of expedition made by Ford up till now. It is being said that through this Ford Expedition, the SUV of bigger size will become fully family oriented vehicles with latest connectivity in use. The technology that will be introduced through this new version will be top notch and will also make a lot of room for people to fit in. 

“When Expedition was introduced 20 years ago, it set the standard for active families who simply needed a big and strong SUV to take them places,” said Joe Hinrichs, Ford president of The Americas. “Today’s families want even more smart technology to help them cover more ground safely, more efficiently and more comfortably – all while staying connected to friends and family.”

The new Ford Expedition will allow the seating to be done in a more efficient way in all vehicle making sure that the space provided is actually generous. There will be new solutions to choose from as well which will make the second row insertion possible for many models of SUVs. Along with that it will also allow easy access to interior even when the third row or child seat will be installed inside the vehicle. 

The Ford Expedition in its latest category is supposed to provide an experience of environmental friendly engine which will be a 3.5 liter Eco Boost petrol engine. It will be coupled with 10-speed automatic transmission which will have enough power to cater the towing needs of a full sized SUV with the largest amount of passengers. 

The company just revealed its all new Ford Expedition with the help of Dallas Cowboys in Texas who were present at the unveil of this perfect solution optimized by Ford.

According to Ford this new Expedition will make vehicles more capable and smart than ever. The technology will ensure that passengers are connected to the world and the overall efficiency of the vehicle will be increased too by the inclusion of features such as SYNC Connect, WIFI, Panoramic Vista Roof and Power along with others.

The all-new Expedition arrives this fall.

