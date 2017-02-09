 
 

World's First Nuclear Bomb Blast Site Helps Test Theory Of Moon's Formation

Scripps Professor James Day hold a trinitite sample collected from the Trinity nuclear test site in New Mexico. Credit: Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego
  • Nuclear Bomb Testing Site could provide Clues as to the Formation of the Moon
 

The first nuclear bomb testing site could provide clues as to the formation of the moon.

Radioactive glass from the time in history when the first nuclear bomb explosion took place could lend scientists valuable hints as to how the moon underwent formation 4.5 billion years ago.

The scientists tested the chemical foundations of zinc and other materials in green-hued glass that was left over from the explosion. It is called trinitite. The extreme temperatures were reached during the 1945 explosion.  

The site of the explosion was the Trinity test site in New Mexico. The glass near the locus of the explosion contained the least amount of zinc deposits.

The little zinc samples that were present contained heavier and less reactive isotopes. Thus the zinc and other reactive elements were dried out near the site of the explosion.

This finding was published in the journal Science Advances.

This evaporation of these volatile elements at extreme temperatures resembles some of the things that transpired during the formation of some of the planets. Especially the loss of volatile elements and the creation of rich isotopes was notable among the results of these series of actions.  

While up until now, it had all been just a matter of conjecture, now we have experiments to prove this fact. The impact of the Earth with a Mars-like planet caused the formation of the moon. There was a resemblance between trinitite and the samples of moon rock. The study of the original nuclear bomb site corroborates the hypothesis that a Mars-sized planet hit the Earth in its past and from the ensuing debris, the moon was formed. The heat and pressure at that time resemble the temperatures and forces that impinged upon the surroundings during the nuclear bomb testing. 

