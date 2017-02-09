 
 

Full Snow Moon, A Penumbral Lunar Eclipse And A Comet Will Be Visible This Friday

Posted: Feb 9 2017, 4:43am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

During the lunar eclipse on Feb. 10-11, the moon skirts just outside Earth's dark umbra. Look for deep penumbral shading on the north half of the lunar disk. Credit: Sky & Telescope via Space.com
 

Sky watchers will see full snow moon eclipse with a comet in the night sky of this Friday (February 10, 2017).

Snow moon of February will not be atypical full moon, because it strikes with lunar eclipse that will create a shadow on full moon’s bright appearance.

On 10 February when full moon is at its peak it will create a super eclipse. The moon will create an event known Penumbra outside the earth’s shadow that will become darker.

The penumbral eclipse is not easy to see, and on Friday, the eclipse will become darker and more prominent. The reason is that moon will get into earth’s deeper shadow and will seem to be submerged.

The event will appear differently to an astronaut standing on moon who will see only a part of sun hidden by earth and fully covered by umbra.

Friday's eclipse will appear in several countries,including Australia, New Zealand and the East Asian countries near the Pacific coast.But,Hawaii will not be able to see the eclipse.

In certain countries the eclipse will be available only in some regions, as in countries like Europe, Asia, Africa and North America. Europe, Africa and South America, and Brazil will have the best views of eclipse from the start to the end.

The starting time of lunar eclipse is at 5:32 p.m. EST (2232 GMT) and the peek will be at 7:43 p.m. EST (0034 GMT on Feb. 11), and eclipse will end at 9:55 p.m. EST (0255 GMT on Feb. 11).

In most part of North America and South America, the eclipse will be at its peak when full moon will be rising. The sky watchers from East Asia and pacific states will miss the start of eclipse. It’s better to try to watch the eclipse after 40 minutes of its beginning.

The event will last for 4 hours, but won’t be very effective. The best time would be to see eclipse in areas where there is less pollution, mountains, tall buildings, and trees. To find more about moo eclipse the sky watcher s can use mobile stargazing app.

Comments

The Author

Sumayah Aamir
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

