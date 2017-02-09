SpaceX to launch Dragon resupply from Kennedy Space Center Feb. 18

SpaceX has announced that it will be making its next Dragon resupply mission launch on February 18. The location the launch will be conducted from is a historic launch pad at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This will be the tenth Dragon resupply mission that SpaceX has launched.

The Dragon capsule will bring crucial supplies to the space station crew and materials to support over 24 experiments that are currently being conducted aboard the International Space Station. Among the experiments on the Dragon mission will be a new muscle cell experiment that was designed by high school students.

This will also mark the first launch that SpaceX has conducted from the newly renovated and historic Launch Complex 39A. This launch pad was built back in the '60s and was the site where many famous NASA missions launched, including Apollo 11 that put the first people on the moon. The Dragon capsule for this mission will have over 5,000 pounds of cargo.

Dragon has a two way mission and will be returning with 5,000 pounds of cargo to Earth after it leaves the ISS. The historic launch pad has been modified to work with the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and the Falcon heavy rockets that might be used to take astronauts into orbit in the future. SpaceX leased the launch complex form NASA back in 2014.

Another of the experiments on the Dragon capsule will be a test of MRSA to see how it grows and mutates in space. The mission will also bring a new bit of tech called Raven that will be watching comings and goings to the ISS with an eye towards gathering data to help future automated mission to and from the ISS.