Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 15031 for computer users now available

Microsoft has announced a new Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 15031 is now available for download. The new update brings with it some cool features for Windows 10 Insider Preview users. One of those features is a new Compact Overlay Window that allows you to do more at once.

This feature will let you do things like check your email while you are watching a movie in a smaller window. The feature allows you to leave the smaller window in the corner of the screen. When an app enters that compact overlay mode it stays in the corner and never gets covered by other apps. Updates were made to the movies & TV app and Skype Preview app to take advantage of the new compact overlay windows.

The update also brings something called Dynamic Lock that will lock the PC when you aren't around using proximity and a Bluetooth-paired smartphone. If that phone isn't near the computer, the screen will turn off and the PC will lock after 30 seconds. This can be turned on and off in the setting > accounts > sign-in options section.

The insider build also brings with it a new Share icon and there are improvements to the Windows Game Bar making it work better in full-screen mode. The WIN + G key will invoke the Game Bar to capture screenshot or a video. There are a bunch of new games that now support Game Bar with a few of the popular ones being Civ VI, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and lots more. A lot of bug fixes have been applied to take care of crashing and other issues. Microsoft does warn that there are still bugs in this and it may not run as intended.