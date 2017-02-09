 
 

Verizon Offers LG Watch Sport And Wear24 Smartwatch

Posted: Feb 9 2017

 

Watches will be available this month and next month

Verizon has announced that it has a pair of new smartwatches that shoppers can check out. Both of the new wearables run Android Wear 2.0 and they include the LG Watch Sport and the Verizon exclusive Wear24. The LG Watch Sport is the first wearable to run Android 2.0 out of the box.

It supports texting and gives the ability text and call people without needing a smartphone. It also supports tap-to-pay purchases via Android Pay. An integrated coaching and activity tracker works with Google Fit 2.0. The watch can also stream music via Google Play Music.

The LG Watch sport has a rotating crown to navigate through menus and the screen is 1.38-inches with optimization for outdoor visibility. The watch is also water resistant and can withstand submersion in up to five feet of water for up to 30 minutes.

The Wear24 is only offered at Verizon and runs Android Wear 2.0. It can make and receive calls without a smartphone. It also has multiple watch faces and the faces can be changed to show what information you want to see based on where you are. The Wear24 can also survive up to 3.3 feet of water for 30 minutes.

The LG Watch Sport will be up for pre-order on February 10 and in retail stores for $329.99 with 2-year activation. Wear24 will lan online and in stores next month for $299.99 with 2-year activation. The watches can be added to existing plans for $5 monthly.

