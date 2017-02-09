Android Wear 2.0 debuts packing hoards of new features

Android Wear 2.0 has landed and with it comes some new smart wearables that use the OS right out of the box. LG is first to come to market with wearables running Android Wear 2.0 out of the box. Android Wear 2.0 promise users better workouts, new watch faces and new ways to stay in touch. The watch faces are personalizable and always-on meaning you can see what time it is with every glance without having to shake your hand or touch the screen.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

The screens can be customized with the data you want to see giving you whatever information you want right on the main watch face. Google Fit is integrated allowing users to track pace, distance, calories burned, and heart rate as you walk. Some watches will need a hardware sensor to track heart rate.

Watches with their own mobile connectivity can give you data and take calls without a smartphone connected. Android 2.0 also allows users to choose the apps they want on the watch and then download them directly from the on-watch Google Play store. The OS supports both Android and iPhone users.

Android 2 also allows users to read and respond to messages from the watch with the ability to expand the notifications and tap respond to dictate, type, or handwrite a message. If you don't want the LG watches that we have already talked about, there will be many others running Android 2. Coming soon watches will be offered in stores like Best Buy, online,and at mobile carriers AT&T and Verizon starting on February 10. Makers using the new OS includes Asus, Casio, Fossil, Huawei, Michael Kors, Nixon, New Balance, Moto, and TAG Heuer.