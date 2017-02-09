 
 

Android Wear 2.0 Debuts Packing Hoards Of New Features

Posted: Feb 9 2017, 6:28am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Android Wear 2.0 debuts packing hoards of new features
 

Customizable watch faces and lots more new features debut in Android 2.0

Android Wear 2.0 has landed and with it comes some new smart wearables that use the OS right out of the box. LG is first to come to market with wearables running Android Wear 2.0 out of the box. Android Wear 2.0 promise users better workouts, new watch faces and new ways to stay in touch. The watch faces are personalizable and always-on meaning you can see what time it is with every glance without having to shake your hand or touch the screen.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

The screens can be customized with the data you want to see giving you whatever information you want right on the main watch face. Google Fit is integrated allowing users to track pace, distance, calories burned, and heart rate as you walk. Some watches will need a hardware sensor to track heart rate.

Watches with their own mobile connectivity can give you data and take calls without a smartphone connected. Android 2.0 also allows users to choose the apps they want on the watch and then download them directly from the on-watch Google Play store. The OS supports both Android and iPhone users.

Android 2 also allows users to read and respond to messages from the watch with the ability to expand the notifications and tap respond to dictate, type, or handwrite a message. If you don't want the LG watches that we have already talked about, there will be many others running Android 2. Coming soon watches will be offered in stores like Best Buy, online,and at mobile carriers AT&T and Verizon starting on February 10. Makers using the new OS includes Asus, Casio, Fossil, Huawei, Michael Kors, Nixon, New Balance, Moto, and TAG Heuer.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

LG and Google Develop the First Android Wear 2.0 Smartwatches

LG and Google Develop the First Android Wear 2.0 Smartwatches

18 minutes ago

Verizon offers LG Watch Sport and Wear24 smartwatch

Verizon offers LG Watch Sport and Wear24 smartwatch

39 minutes ago

NES Classic In Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon

NES Classic In Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon

2 hours ago

Pokemon Go Valentine&#039;s Day Event Announced

Pokemon Go Valentine's Day Event Announced

4 hours ago

Students Brew Ancient Beer From 5000 Years Old Chinese Recipe

Students Brew Beer From 5000 Years Old Chinese Recipe

16 minutes ago

600 Years Old Starlight Helps Test Loophole in Quantum Theory

600 Years Old Starlight Helps Test Loophole in Quantum Theory

42 minutes ago

New Strategy Needed to Save Critically Endangered Black Rhinoceros

New Strategy Needed to Save Critically Endangered Black Rhinoceros

59 minutes ago

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 15031 for computer users now available

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 15031 for computer users now available

1 hour ago

SpaceX Set to Launch First Mission From Historic NASA Pad on Feb 18

SpaceX Set to Launch First Mission From Historic NASA Pad on Feb 18

1 hour ago

SpaceX to launch Dragon resupply from Kennedy Space Center Feb. 18

SpaceX to launch Dragon resupply from Kennedy Space Center Feb. 18

1 hour ago

Full Snow Moon, a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse and a Comet will be Visible This Friday

Full Snow Moon, a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse and a Comet will be Visible This Friday

1 hour ago

World&#039;s First Nuclear Bomb Blast Site Helps Test Theory of Moon&#039;s Formation

World's First Nuclear Bomb Blast Site Helps Test Theory of Moon's Formation

2 hours ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Rookie of The Year Voting

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Rookie of The Year Voting

3 hours ago

Facebook Weather Forecast Feature Released

Facebook Weather Forecast Feature Released

5 hours ago

Facebook Safety Check Will Now Help Victims in Emergencies

Facebook Safety Check Will Now Help Victims in Emergencies

6 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

 
Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic In Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon

NES Classic In Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon




Technology News

LG and Google Develop the First Android Wear 2.0 Smartwatches

LG and Google Develop the First Android Wear 2.0 Smartwatches

18 minutes ago

Verizon offers LG Watch Sport and Wear24 smartwatch

Verizon offers LG Watch Sport and Wear24 smartwatch

39 minutes ago

NES Classic In Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon

NES Classic In Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon

2 hours ago

Pokemon Go Valentine&#039;s Day Event Announced

Pokemon Go Valentine's Day Event Announced

4 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Students Brew Ancient Beer From 5000 Years Old Chinese Recipe

Students Brew Beer From 5000 Years Old Chinese Recipe

16 minutes ago

LG and Google Develop the First Android Wear 2.0 Smartwatches

LG and Google Develop the First Android Wear 2.0 Smartwatches

18 minutes ago

Verizon offers LG Watch Sport and Wear24 smartwatch

Verizon offers LG Watch Sport and Wear24 smartwatch

39 minutes ago

600 Years Old Starlight Helps Test Loophole in Quantum Theory

600 Years Old Starlight Helps Test Loophole in Quantum Theory

42 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook