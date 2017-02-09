Eating Whole Grains Such as Brown Rice Speed up Weight Loss

A novel study showed that substituting whole grains in place of refined grains boosts the metabolism and increases fat loss among subjects. The number of calories that were absorbed in the stomach and intestines during digestion were reduced in case of those who dined on brown rice.

Whole grains seem to have a salubrious effect on the gut microbiome. The high fiber content of the whole grains led to a low glycemic index of the meal and also aided insulin sensitivity.

There is a slight amount of controversy regarding whole grains, but the evidence is just in that they are also good for health and aid in weight loss. The participants in the study were tracked for two months.

Those people who eat whole grains in an amount which meets the FDA’s recommended daily allowance are fitter and healthier than those who consume processed carbohydrates.

A total of a 100 caloric deficit was enjoyed by those who ate a diet high in whole grains. This almost amounts to a loss of a pound of weight per month.

This same result could be achieved by engaging in a half hour brisk walk. It represented a caloric deficit of a small cookie per daily basis. The eight week study examined 81 males and females between 40 and 65 years of age.

At the start of the study, they ate the same food and were tested for their bio-statistics. Then they were given diets that consisted of processed grains or whole grains. The level of physical activity remained constant in both groups. Their metabolic rates and satiety levels were noted down with fidelity.

There was a definite difference between those who ate processed and refined grains and those who ate whole grains. Whole grain flour and whole grain kernels were the ideal diet that should be followed.

They were a much better alternative to white flour that was bleached and white rice that increased weight. Grains normally include in their ranks such foodstuff as: wheat, rice, barley, oats and corn.

Whole grains have their outer covering intact. This shell contains a lot of fiber. The fiber automatically reduces the glycemic index of the meal which contains the whole grains. Also certain important B vitamins form a fundamental part of these outer shells.

This research is published in tandem with a study on the effect of whole grains on gut microbiota. Both studies are published online in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.