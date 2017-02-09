 
 

Eating Whole Grains Such As Brown Rice Speed Up Weight Loss

Posted: Feb 9 2017, 7:48am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Eating Whole Grains Such as Brown Rice Speed up Weight Loss
Getty Images
  • Eating whole grains increases metabolism and calorie loss
 

It has been found by nutritionists that whole grains such as brown rice help increase fat loss among those who also engage in regular exercise.

A novel study showed that substituting whole grains in place of refined grains boosts the metabolism and increases fat loss among subjects. The number of calories that were absorbed in the stomach and intestines during digestion were reduced in case of those who dined on brown rice.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Commercials & Advertisers

Whole grains seem to have a salubrious effect on the gut microbiome. The high fiber content of the whole grains led to a low glycemic index of the meal and also aided insulin sensitivity. 

There is a slight amount of controversy regarding whole grains, but the evidence is just in that they are also good for health and aid in weight loss. The participants in the study were tracked for two months.

Those people who eat whole grains in an amount which meets the FDA’s recommended daily allowance are fitter and healthier than those who consume processed carbohydrates.

A total of a 100 caloric deficit was enjoyed by those who ate a diet high in whole grains. This almost amounts to a loss of a pound of weight per month.  

This same result could be achieved by engaging in a half hour brisk walk. It represented a caloric deficit of a small cookie per daily basis. The eight week study examined 81 males and females between 40 and 65 years of age.

At the start of the study, they ate the same food and were tested for their bio-statistics. Then they were given diets that consisted of processed grains or whole grains. The level of physical activity remained constant in both groups. Their metabolic rates and satiety levels were noted down with fidelity. 

There was a definite difference between those who ate processed and refined grains and those who ate whole grains. Whole grain flour and whole grain kernels were the ideal diet that should be followed.

They were a much better alternative to white flour that was bleached and white rice that increased weight. Grains normally include in their ranks such foodstuff as: wheat, rice, barley, oats and corn.

Whole grains have their outer covering intact. This shell contains a lot of fiber. The fiber automatically reduces the glycemic index of the meal which contains the whole grains. Also certain important B vitamins form a fundamental part of these outer shells. 

This research is published in tandem with a study on the effect of whole grains on gut microbiota. Both studies are published online in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

NASA Creates Computer Chip to Survive Venus Heat

NASA Creates Computer Chip to Survive Venus Heat

54 minutes ago

Great Barrier Reef at Risk due to Coal Dust

Great Barrier Reef at Risk due to Coal Dust

1 hour ago

Hubble Telescope Captures Rotten Egg Star Death in Calabash Nebula

Hubble Telescope Captures Rotten Egg Star Death in Calabash Nebula

1 hour ago

Students Brew Ancient Beer From 5000 Years Old Chinese Recipe

Students Brew Ancient Beer From 5000-Year-Old Chinese Recipe

1 hour ago

Android Wear 2.0 debuts packing hoards of new features

Android Wear 2.0 debuts packing hoards of new features

1 hour ago

LG and Google Develop the First Android Wear 2.0 Smartwatches

LG and Google Develop the First Android Wear 2.0 Smartwatches

1 hour ago

Verizon offers LG Watch Sport and Wear24 smartwatch

Verizon offers LG Watch Sport and Wear24 smartwatch

1 hour ago

600 Years Old Starlight Helps Test Loophole in Quantum Theory

600 Years Old Starlight Helps Test Loophole in Quantum Theory

2 hours ago

New Strategy Needed to Save Critically Endangered Black Rhinoceros

New Strategy Needed to Save Critically Endangered Black Rhinoceros

2 hours ago

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 15031 for computer users now available

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 15031 for computer users now available

2 hours ago

SpaceX Set to Launch First Mission From Historic NASA Pad on Feb 18

SpaceX Set to Launch First Mission From Historic NASA Pad on Feb 18

2 hours ago

SpaceX to launch Dragon resupply from Kennedy Space Center Feb. 18

SpaceX to launch Dragon resupply from Kennedy Space Center Feb. 18

2 hours ago

Full Snow Moon, a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse and a Comet will be Visible This Friday

Full Snow Moon, a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse and a Comet will be Visible This Friday

3 hours ago

World&#039;s First Nuclear Bomb Blast Site Helps Test Theory of Moon&#039;s Formation

World's First Nuclear Bomb Blast Site Helps Test Theory of Moon's Formation

3 hours ago

NES Classic In Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon

NES Classic In Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

 
Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic In Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon

NES Classic In Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon




Latest Science News

NASA Creates Computer Chip to Survive Venus Heat

NASA Creates Computer Chip to Survive Venus Heat

54 minutes ago

Great Barrier Reef at Risk due to Coal Dust

Great Barrier Reef at Risk due to Coal Dust

1 hour ago

Hubble Telescope Captures Rotten Egg Star Death in Calabash Nebula

Hubble Telescope Captures Rotten Egg Star Death in Calabash Nebula

1 hour ago

Students Brew Ancient Beer From 5000 Years Old Chinese Recipe

Students Brew Ancient Beer From 5000-Year-Old Chinese Recipe

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

NASA Creates Computer Chip to Survive Venus Heat

NASA Creates Computer Chip to Survive Venus Heat

54 minutes ago

Great Barrier Reef at Risk due to Coal Dust

Great Barrier Reef at Risk due to Coal Dust

1 hour ago

Hubble Telescope Captures Rotten Egg Star Death in Calabash Nebula

Hubble Telescope Captures Rotten Egg Star Death in Calabash Nebula

1 hour ago

Android Wear 2.0 debuts packing hoards of new features

Android Wear 2.0 debuts packing hoards of new features

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook