 
 

NASA Suggests Life Is Not Possible In Planets Of Red Dwarf Stars

Posted: Feb 9 2017, 8:02am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

NASA Suggests Life is Not Possible in Planets of Red Dwarf Stars
NASA
  • NASA Finds Planets of Red Dwarf Stars May Face Oxygen Loss in Habitable Zones
 

NASA’s new research reveals that our nearest planet can support life due to dwarf star radiations

NASA scientists continue their search for life in space and they believe that stars’ surroundings have potential for life due to liquid water. But, NASA recently researched and found that some star zones can’t have life because of stellar eruptions that created radiations from dwarf stars into the space.

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

 NASA says that, stellar activity reduces oxygen that’s a threat for exoplanets.  To see the existence of life on exoplanets, the scientists need to see which starts could be best parents, said Vladimir Airapetian, lead author of the paper and a solar scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

To understand stars’ surroundings, the scientists study star emitted light and heat. Stars which are heavier than sun produce more heat and light. On the other hand, small and cool stars make close-inhabitable regions.

Due to light and heat, the stars make x-ray and ultraviolet radiations and also cause stellar eruptions. The process drags oxygen and hydrogen out into space that creates water. The research team studied a model for this purpose.

Scientists found that red dwarfs cause stellar eruption more than the sun. Scientists need to study planets around these stars to see how the process gets balanced, explained William Danchi, a Goddard astronomer and co-author of the paper.

In this artist’s concept, X-ray and extreme ultraviolet light from a young red dwarf star cause ions to escape from an exoplanet’s atmosphere. Scientists have developed a model that estimates the oxygen ion escape rate on planets around red dwarfs, which plays an important role in determining an exoplanet’s habitability. Credits: NASA Goddard/Conceptual Image Lab, Michael Lentz, animator/Genna Duberstein, producer

The research also found that small stars create superflares every day and these are powerful than those on the sun. NASA studied this phenomenon from the observations of NASA’s Kepler mission.

On the other hand, small red dwarfs are less bright than the sun, but the red dwarfs are 10 to 20 times close to sun than earth is. Currently, the red dwarfs emit x-ray radiations in the regions of exoplanets due to stellar storms and flares.

The process causes the hydrogen and oxygen move out into space. So,scientists concluded that the planet cant supports life. Scientists also found that sun is the only parent star that can have supported life on earth.

The findings of this research published on Feb 6, 2017 in the Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Eating Whole Grains Such as Brown Rice Speed up Weight Loss

Eating Whole Grains Such as Brown Rice Speed up Weight Loss

13 minutes ago

NASA Creates Computer Chip to Survive Venus Heat

NASA Creates Computer Chip to Survive Venus Heat

1 hour ago

Great Barrier Reef at Risk due to Coal Dust

Great Barrier Reef at Risk due to Coal Dust

1 hour ago

Hubble Telescope Captures Rotten Egg Star Death in Calabash Nebula

Hubble Telescope Captures Rotten Egg Star Death in Calabash Nebula

1 hour ago

Android Wear 2.0 debuts packing hoards of new features

Android Wear 2.0 debuts packing hoards of new features

1 hour ago

Students Brew Ancient Beer From 5000 Years Old Chinese Recipe

Students Brew Ancient Beer From 5000-Year-Old Chinese Recipe

1 hour ago

LG and Google Develop the First Android Wear 2.0 Smartwatches

LG and Google Develop the First Android Wear 2.0 Smartwatches

1 hour ago

Verizon offers LG Watch Sport and Wear24 smartwatch

Verizon offers LG Watch Sport and Wear24 smartwatch

2 hours ago

600 Years Old Starlight Helps Test Loophole in Quantum Theory

600 Years Old Starlight Helps Test Loophole in Quantum Theory

2 hours ago

New Strategy Needed to Save Critically Endangered Black Rhinoceros

New Strategy Needed to Save Critically Endangered Black Rhinoceros

2 hours ago

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 15031 for computer users now available

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 15031 for computer users now available

2 hours ago

SpaceX Set to Launch First Mission From Historic NASA Pad on Feb 18

SpaceX Set to Launch First Mission From Historic NASA Pad on Feb 18

3 hours ago

SpaceX to launch Dragon resupply from Kennedy Space Center Feb. 18

SpaceX to launch Dragon resupply from Kennedy Space Center Feb. 18

3 hours ago

Full Snow Moon, a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse and a Comet will be Visible This Friday

Full Snow Moon, a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse and a Comet will be Visible This Friday

3 hours ago

World&#039;s First Nuclear Bomb Blast Site Helps Test Theory of Moon&#039;s Formation

World's First Nuclear Bomb Blast Site Helps Test Theory of Moon's Formation

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

 
Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic In Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon

NES Classic In Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon




Latest Science News

Eating Whole Grains Such as Brown Rice Speed up Weight Loss

Eating Whole Grains Such as Brown Rice Speed up Weight Loss

13 minutes ago

NASA Creates Computer Chip to Survive Venus Heat

NASA Creates Computer Chip to Survive Venus Heat

1 hour ago

Great Barrier Reef at Risk due to Coal Dust

Great Barrier Reef at Risk due to Coal Dust

1 hour ago

Hubble Telescope Captures Rotten Egg Star Death in Calabash Nebula

Hubble Telescope Captures Rotten Egg Star Death in Calabash Nebula

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Eating Whole Grains Such as Brown Rice Speed up Weight Loss

Eating Whole Grains Such as Brown Rice Speed up Weight Loss

13 minutes ago

NASA Creates Computer Chip to Survive Venus Heat

NASA Creates Computer Chip to Survive Venus Heat

1 hour ago

Great Barrier Reef at Risk due to Coal Dust

Great Barrier Reef at Risk due to Coal Dust

1 hour ago

Hubble Telescope Captures Rotten Egg Star Death in Calabash Nebula

Hubble Telescope Captures Rotten Egg Star Death in Calabash Nebula

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook