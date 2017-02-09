NASA Suggests Life is Not Possible in Planets of Red Dwarf Stars

NASA scientists continue their search for life in space and they believe that stars’ surroundings have potential for life due to liquid water. But, NASA recently researched and found that some star zones can’t have life because of stellar eruptions that created radiations from dwarf stars into the space.

NASA says that, stellar activity reduces oxygen that’s a threat for exoplanets. To see the existence of life on exoplanets, the scientists need to see which starts could be best parents, said Vladimir Airapetian, lead author of the paper and a solar scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

To understand stars’ surroundings, the scientists study star emitted light and heat. Stars which are heavier than sun produce more heat and light. On the other hand, small and cool stars make close-inhabitable regions.

Due to light and heat, the stars make x-ray and ultraviolet radiations and also cause stellar eruptions. The process drags oxygen and hydrogen out into space that creates water. The research team studied a model for this purpose.

Scientists found that red dwarfs cause stellar eruption more than the sun. Scientists need to study planets around these stars to see how the process gets balanced, explained William Danchi, a Goddard astronomer and co-author of the paper.

In this artist’s concept, X-ray and extreme ultraviolet light from a young red dwarf star cause ions to escape from an exoplanet’s atmosphere. Scientists have developed a model that estimates the oxygen ion escape rate on planets around red dwarfs, which plays an important role in determining an exoplanet’s habitability. Credits: NASA Goddard/Conceptual Image Lab, Michael Lentz, animator/Genna Duberstein, producer

The research also found that small stars create superflares every day and these are powerful than those on the sun. NASA studied this phenomenon from the observations of NASA’s Kepler mission.

On the other hand, small red dwarfs are less bright than the sun, but the red dwarfs are 10 to 20 times close to sun than earth is. Currently, the red dwarfs emit x-ray radiations in the regions of exoplanets due to stellar storms and flares.

The process causes the hydrogen and oxygen move out into space. So,scientists concluded that the planet cant supports life. Scientists also found that sun is the only parent star that can have supported life on earth.

The findings of this research published on Feb 6, 2017 in the Astrophysical Journal Letters.