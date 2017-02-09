A Simple Blood Test Can Diagnose Parkinson's Disease

A novel blood test that is easy to administer could lend doctors a peek into the world of Parkinson’s Disease sufferers. It is speedy and a cinch to apply.

Up until now, a spinal fluid test was the only way to gauge whether a person had Parkinson’s or not. Not anymore. Now, experts have found a protein in the blood which measures the propensity towards contracting the disease among patients.

Parkinson’s Disease causes, among other things: tremors, slowness and muscular rigidity. At present there is no reliable treatment for the ailment. Also its relentless march towards the complete destruction of the patient cannot be halted.

The nerve damage that is a part and parcel of Parkinson’s Disease starts early onwards. A test that detects the “germs of this disease” before it has begun its devastation would solve many issues, according to Mail Online.

A nerve protein found in the bloodstream has been known to send an alarm signal and a warning regarding this malady. Measuring blood neurofilament light chain (NfL) levels may help doctors diagnose Parkinson's disease (PD), according to a study published in the journal Neurology.

This test will also help differentiate Parkinson’s Disease from other variants which it is often confused with. Thanks to the blood test, this puzzle of which disease it is – Parkinson’s or some other – will be known with accuracy and precision.

In the future, novel medicinal agents will be used in the quest to end Parkinson’s Disease. Also a range of therapies will come along which will play a crucial role in alleviating the symptoms of Parkinson’s.

This blood test will go a long way in identifying the patients prone to developing Parkinsonian symptomatology. This will be the key to eradicating this scourge of a disease from the face of the earth in the times which are yet to come.