Today is National Pizza Day - See The Deals

While not all foods are worth celebrating, there is one food that firmly stands above the rest as the best food to celebrate: pizza. Today, February 9, 2017, is National Pizza Day, which gives you the perfect excuse to pig out, even if you just had some on Sunday.

Whether you like to pile it with cheeses, add some pepperoni, or even throw on some pineapple, there are plenty of ways to enjoy a delicious piece o' pie. In fact, according to Pizza Hut, 94% of Americans eat pizza at least once a month. The average American will eat 46 slices of pizza a year!

Here are a few ways you can take advantage of the deals on National Pizza Day:

Domino’s

If you enjoy Domino's pizza, you can fill up relatively cheaply today. Order a large, three-topping pizza and if you pick it up in store, you can get it for just $8. They are also offering a mix-and-match deal with two of the sides for just $5.99.

Papa John’s

Papa John's isn't only celebrating National PIzza Day today, they will be celebrating all month. Customers can receive 40% off all regularly priced pizzas through March 5.

Pizza Hut and Amazon

Pizza Hut and Amaozn are moving forward into the digital age in order to give pizza and tech lovers the ability to celebate for an entire week. Starting today and going through February 16, 2017, customers who use the Pizza Hut command for Alexa Voice Service on Amazon Echo, Amazon Tap, Echo Dot, Amazon Fire TV, and Fire tablets will receive 305 off their order totals.

If you don't want to order using tech, Pizza Hut is also offering a medium three-topping deal for $6.

Chuck E Cheese

Take $2.00 off any large pizza with printable coupon.

In additional to celebrating National Pizza Day, you can also celebrate National Bagel Day or National Toothache Day.