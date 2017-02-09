 
 

NASA Partners With European Space Agency For 2021 Manned Orion Mission To Moon

Posted: Feb 9 2017

 

European space agency will help NASA take astronauts to space

Humans are visiting space since 1972, and now European space agency will help NASA in its future mission. The agency will take humans to space after few years.After 1972, the astronauts could not go beyond earth’s low orbit when NASA’s Apollo program failed.

ESA, Europeans space agency is already working on NASA’s new mission of Orion spacecraft that will happen next year. ESA worked together with aerospace company Airbus and delivered a supply module for Orion mission. Both Airbus and ESA are now planning to make another module for a second mission to the moon in 2021.

The modules provide electrical power, thermal and water control, propulsion and also maintain the oxygen and nitrogen atmosphere for the crew to survive, according to Mail Online.

The mission will launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA, and will have four astronauts. This would be the first mission that will take humans beyond earth’s low orbit. 

The size of crew and its composition is not yet known, as it will be decided near mission launch. The mission will include Orion’s travel through 3 orbits to reach moon and then get back to earth. The mission will be the fastest as till date no other manned spacecraft has reentered earth so quickly.

ESA's Director of Human Spaceflight, Dave Parker said that he and his team is excited that NASA trusted them for this historic mission. The mission will make several explorations of the solar system.

First Orion mission will lunch in 2018 from NASA’s space launch system. The mission will last for a month, and it will be an unmanned mission that will orbit the moon before getting back to earth and will test the spacecraft and the rocket before taking humans.

Members from 11 countries prepared the module, and assembled it and the entire work was led by Airbus Space & Defence, based on proven technology from ESA's Automated Transfer Vehicle that flew to the International Space Station five times with supplies.

A profile named MTLI will build the mission plan and the spacecraft will circle the earth twice while moving towards moon. Spacecraft’s orbit to earth will detect the system to see if it’s working. The whole process is called orbit insertion.

After following the first orbit EUS and four RL-10 engines will perform the orbital raise that will take Orion into a highly elliptical orbit around the earth.

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

