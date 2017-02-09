Man Caught On Video Swimming Dangeroulsy Close To Hawaii Lava Flow

An insanely fearless man has been caught swimming extremely close to the oozing lava in the island of Hawaii. This is too risky for any visitor to try.

Lava from Hawaii volcano Kilauea has been flowing down the mountainside and pouring into Pacific Ocean for over the past few months. This lava flow has attracted thousands of locals and tourists to Hawaii Volcano National Park, promoting park management to take precautions to better protect visitors.

When molten lava enters the cool seawater, it reacts and triggers explosions that can throw pieces of rocks and debris high in the air. Moreover, gushing molten leaves unstable and uneven surface behind, making lava ocean entry point an extremely dangerous place for public access.

The gasses released from the reaction can also cause troubled breathing and irritation to eyes and skin.

Although most of the visitors in the park witness lava’s ocean entry from a safe distance – a designated viewing area set up far from the flow, some people still cross line and venture too close to the dangerous area.

As seen in the video above, a swimmer holding a selfie stick is apparently trying to capture some close up images of the steaming lava as it enters into the ocean. The video shows how merciless waves are tossing around swimmer in the water.

The footage is taken by a Hawaii-based photographer who is known for getting too close to lava himself but sees a man swimming even closer to lava’s entry point.

“It’s extremely dangerous, (but) we’ve been living on this volcanic island since we were kids,” Singson told The Huffington Post. “If you look through my pictures and videos, you’ll see that I’m no stranger to lava and its inherent dangers. But, no, I absolutely do not recommend anyone do this!”