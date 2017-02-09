Tesla Model 3 Production to Start on February 20

The famous EV of Tesla, Model 3, which is already booked by 400,000 customers ahead of its reveal is also one of the most anticipated cars of the decade. The production has hindered and moved forward a number of times due to a lot of production issues. However the latest news is that Tesla might finally start on building the most affordable electric car by the company in a few days.

Tesla just released a statement to Reuters that pointed to the fact that they are shutting down the production facility at California in order to prepare for the production of upcoming Tesla Model 3.the shutting down of work at the assembly plant will be done for a month in which the place will be prepared for mass production of Model 3. This will ensure that the company achieves its target of starting the production in July. As any later preps than this will eventually lead on to late start of production.

According to Tesla officials, these preparations will allow the company to gain the number of producing around 500,000 units of Model 3 per year from year 2018. He also said that the pause was not affect the delivery of the first quarter of vehicles as they have already added more production days, later to come.

Last year Elon Musk had told that almost 370,000 had invested in the car by pre-depositing for the model whose production as supposed to start in July 2017.

Later on more people came to deposit funds in order to book their cars. Many a number of analysts had said earlier that this small time frame was not enough for building this much units of cars. However with timely start of production, we can still hope to have the better results in long run.