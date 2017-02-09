2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Production Car to Have Largest Ever Functional Hood Scoop

The upcoming 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is going to be a fantastic car for car enthusiasts. The car is going to get much better with a wide body, which will be lighter and much more powerful than ever. It will be more powerful that it’s alternative sibling Hellcat as well.

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will have the power given by the mighty 6.2 liter V-8 fitted engine. This engine has the capability to deliver 707bhp in Hellcat which is the sibling of Demon. The power is generated at the capacity of 650 pound-feet of torque.

The company just revealed a latest teaser of car that showed the fact that Demon will be fitted with one of the largest ever functional hood scoop of all times, according to MotorAuthority.

This is the first time that a hood scoop pf this magnitude has been introduced in a production level car. The size of it is almost 45 square inches and the company is calling it to be Air Grabber.

Along with that, there will be a special ducting that is added under the hood to protect the air fed into scoop. This will make sure that the engine’s intake is gotten properly.

It will sit in a bog air box then conventional cars. The additional air of the car will come from two Air Catcher headlights. In the sibling Hellcat of 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, the Air Catcher is located at driver’s side.

The resultant if such kind of fixture will result in immediate cooling of engine and this will make the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, 30 degrees cooler than that of Hellcat. Thus having a cooler engine will mean more efficient and greater power.