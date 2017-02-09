The Lost Continent Has Been Found - How You Can Go

While people are looking to the skies to find new stars, new galaxies, and even new planets, it turns out that there is a large population still trying to uncover some of the mysteries here on earth.

Don't Miss: Biggest Super Bowl TV Bargain Deals

A new discovery has led people to the island of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean. Beneath the sea is a hidden continent that has been lost for well over 200 million years. There have been rumors about this mystery continent, but this is the first time it has been confirmed.

The continent has been titled "Mauritia" and was uncovered by a South Africa University team who looked at the minerals found in the rocks, including zircon, to determine that they were too old to have originated on the island. Instead, that mineral is found in rocks formed during volcanic eruptions.

Lewis Ashwal, lead author of the paper which was published in Nature Communications explained:

"Mauritius is an island, and there is no rock older than 9 million years old on the island. However, by studying the rocks on the island, we have found zircons that are as old as 3 billion years."

Thanks to this fact, the researchers claimed that this points to "the existence of ancient continental crust beneath Mauritius".

The lost continent was allegedly formed when the super-continent Gondwanaland split. In the split, it also created Australia, Africa, South America, Antarctica, and India.

Of course, this continent is likely to be lost forever, but you can still go to places nearby like Mauritius to feel in touch with it.