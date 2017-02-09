 
 

Horror Movie Scenes Help Map Brain Areas Involved In Fear Processing

Posted: Feb 9 2017, 3:30pm CST | by , Updated: Feb 9 2017, 3:35pm CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Horror Movie Scenes Help Map Brain Areas Involved in Fear Processing
Credit: Paramount Pictures
 

New study identifies a key neural pathway in humans that explains how the brain processes feelings of fear and anxiety

What goes on in your mind when you are frightened?  

Don't Miss: Best Gadgets of 2017

Understanding how the human brain processes fear has been a topic of intense scientific research for years. Previous studies have used different stimulus to determine the areas of brain that are involved in fear processing. This time around, researchers have identified a new neural pathway in humans by using scenes from horror movies.

The pathway may hold the key to understanding how brain processes feelings of fear and anxiety and this information is highly relevant for the prevention of fear-related disorders.

Responding to fear involves many parts of the brain but if any single brain structure can be taken as a key performer in the processing of the emotion, it’s the amygdala - an almond-shape set of neurons located deep in the brain's medial temporal lobe.

For the study, researchers inserted electrodes into the amygdala and hippocampus of nine participants and recorded their neural activity as they watch scenes from horror movies to induce fear. Researchers found that two regions, located deep in the center of the brain were directly responding to the fear stimuli.

“Deep brain electrodes capture neurons firing millisecond by millisecond, revealing in real time how the brain attends to fearful stimuli. In fact, neurons in the amygdala fired 120 milliseconds earlier than the hippocampus. It is truly remarkable that we can measure the brain dynamics with such precision,” said lead author Jie Zheng from University of California, Irvine.

“Further, the traffic pattern between the two brain regions are controlled by the emotion of the movie; a unidirectional flow of information from the amygdala to the hippocampus only occurred when people were watching fearful movie clips but not while watching peaceful scenes.”

This is the first study to demonstrate the mechanism by which human brain processes fear at the circuitry level. The study elaborates the roles of the roles of the amygdala and hippocampus in emotional processing and how these two brain regions interact after the recognition of a fearful stimulus. Researchers have found a direct evidence of amygdala’s receiving the information and then sending it to hippocampus for further processing.

How fearful experiences are processed in brain can influence the further course and development of anxiety and other mental health disorders.

“This has huge implications for treating neuropsychiatric disorders. For example, current drugs available to treat anxiety disorder bind to large areas of the brain, leading to unwanted side effects,” said co-researcher Dr. Jack Lin.

“Our hope is that we will one day be able to target and manipulate the precise amygdala-hippocampal circuit involved in processing negative emotions while preserving positive ones. This study brings the promise of targeted therapy a step closer."

 

 

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

New NASA Research casts Doubt on Proxima b Habitability

New NASA Research casts Doubt on Proxima b Habitability

2 hours ago

Arcella Gandalfi: New Amoeba Species Named After Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings

Arcella Gandalfi: New Amoeba Species Named After Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings

5 hours ago

Man Caught on Video Swimming Dangeroulsy Close to Lava Flow

Man Caught on Video Swimming Dangeroulsy Close to Hawaii Lava Flow

5 hours ago

NASA Partners with European Space Agency for 2021 Manned Orion Mission to Moon

NASA Partners with European Space Agency for 2021 Manned Orion Mission to Moon

6 hours ago

Today is National Pizza Day, See The Deals

Today is National Pizza Day: Here are the Pizza Deals

2 hours ago

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores and Online, Updates

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores and Online, Updates

2 hours ago

The Lost Continent Has Been Found - How You Can Go

The Lost Continent Has Been Found - How You Can Go

3 hours ago

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Production Car to Have Largest Ever Functional Hood Scoop

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Production Car to Have Largest Ever Functional Hood Scoop

3 hours ago

Tesla Model 3 Production to Start on February 20

Tesla Model 3 Production to Start on February 20

3 hours ago

A Simple Blood Test Can Diagnose Parkinson&#039;s Disease

A Simple Blood Test Can Diagnose Parkinson's Disease

7 hours ago

NASA Suggests Life is Not Possible in Planets of Red Dwarf Stars

NASA Suggests Life is Not Possible in Planets of Red Dwarf Stars

7 hours ago

Eating Whole Grains Such as Brown Rice Speed up Weight Loss

Eating Whole Grains Such as Brown Rice Speed up Weight Loss

7 hours ago

NASA Creates Computer Chip to Survive Venus Heat

NASA Creates Computer Chip to Survive Venus Heat

8 hours ago

Great Barrier Reef at Risk due to Coal Dust

Great Barrier Reef at Risk due to Coal Dust

8 hours ago

Hubble Telescope Captures Rotten Egg Star Death in Calabash Nebula

Hubble Telescope Captures Rotten Egg Star Death in Calabash Nebula

9 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

 
Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic In Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon

NES Classic In Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon




Latest Science News

New NASA Research casts Doubt on Proxima b Habitability

New NASA Research casts Doubt on Proxima b Habitability

2 hours ago

Arcella Gandalfi: New Amoeba Species Named After Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings

Arcella Gandalfi: New Amoeba Species Named After Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings

5 hours ago

Man Caught on Video Swimming Dangeroulsy Close to Lava Flow

Man Caught on Video Swimming Dangeroulsy Close to Hawaii Lava Flow

5 hours ago

NASA Partners with European Space Agency for 2021 Manned Orion Mission to Moon

NASA Partners with European Space Agency for 2021 Manned Orion Mission to Moon

6 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Today is National Pizza Day, See The Deals

Today is National Pizza Day: Here are the Pizza Deals

2 hours ago

New NASA Research casts Doubt on Proxima b Habitability

New NASA Research casts Doubt on Proxima b Habitability

2 hours ago

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores and Online, Updates

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores and Online, Updates

2 hours ago

The Lost Continent Has Been Found - How You Can Go

The Lost Continent Has Been Found - How You Can Go

3 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook