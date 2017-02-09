 
 

Pininfarina Brings H600 Eco-Friendly Luxury Sedan Concept At Geneva Motor Show 2017

Posted: Feb 9 2017, 9:22pm CST

 

  • Here’s all the details about the Pininfarina’s Eco Friendly Sedan concept
 

The concept will be unveiled at Geneva Motor Show

The famous design house of cars Pininfarina, is going to do a joint venture with Hybrid Kinetic Group in order to bring a new car to our attention. This car is still concept though but it will be aneco-friendly concept.

The company is Hang Kong based company with whom, the Pininfarina design house is going to work. They have just released the teaser trailer of their upcoming concept car that will be unveiled at this year’s Geneva Motor Show. While looking to this teaser we can surely see that it gives a glimpse of promising car for sure.

The concept is being called the H600, according to AutoBlog. We are speculating that it can be a hybrid or a hydrogen fuel car as the H in its name should reveal something about it.

The 600 would mean that will have the power of 600bhp or a torque of 600 Newton Meters or it might have the power of 600kW of power. The company has not said a lot about this new concept but it will be debuted in Switzerland.

We are sure of the fact that it will make use of “new Energy Propulsion” along with clean graphene. The Hybrid Kinetic Group’s business will be making batteries for the car which means that it will have an electric concept for sure.

The company is currently marketing the HK eBus but it has not sold any vehicles directly to its customers yet. This new and upcoming concept might be a step forward towards bringing a new line up of luxury EV sedans like that of Tesla. Pininfarina will be showcasing the new car Emerson Fittipaldi in the Geneva Motor show too.

