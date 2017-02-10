Samsung may present a foldable phone prototype at MWC 2017

Rumors have intensified regarding the foldable touchscreen devices and we all know that Samsung has patented the concept recently. It is highly likely that if the Q3-Q4 2017’s release deadline stays, then there definitely are prototypes of this brilliant concept. Another rumor via Pocketnow surfaced recently which claimed that Samsung may be in possession of a prototypes of foldable display technology and that they may also present any or all of those prototypes at MWC 2017.

Don’t get your hopes high though, there is a high chance that Samsung will present these prototypes only to potential investors behind closed doors. One thing is clear, if Samsung is already successful in implementing the concept, it would probably want a review from the partners and potential investors, only then would it be safe to reveal any official SITREP.

This is a potential industry-changer, Samsung is playing safe because there are countless questions that need to be answered, including the one: “Is Samsung itself ready to dump the regular mobile phone market to compete in the foldable-phone industry? Especially when Samsung itself is enjoying a good business in the current market.”

Another reason to play it safe is that LG and Apple are also rumored to be ready for the change which will make it a very bad idea to leak any of the secrets. The public would definitely love a sneak-peak, if not a full presentation on the foldable display concept.