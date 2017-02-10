 
 

Samsung May Present A Foldable Phone Prototype At MWC 2017

Posted: Feb 10 2017, 3:47am CST | by , in Rumors | MWC

 

Samsung may present a foldable phone prototype at MWC 2017
Concept
 

Rumors have intensified regarding the foldable touchscreen devices and we all know that Samsung has patented the concept recently. It is highly likely that if the Q3-Q4 2017’s release deadline stays, then there definitely are prototypes of this brilliant concept. Another rumor via Pocketnow surfaced recently which claimed that Samsung may be in possession of a prototypes of foldable display technology and that they may also present any or all of those prototypes at MWC 2017.

Don't Miss: Biggest Super Bowl TV Bargain Deals

Don’t get your hopes high though, there is a high chance that Samsung will present these prototypes only to potential investors behind closed doors. One thing is clear, if Samsung is already successful in implementing the concept, it would probably want a review from the partners and potential investors, only then would it be safe to reveal any official SITREP.

This is a potential industry-changer, Samsung is playing safe because there are countless questions that need to be answered, including the one: “Is Samsung itself ready to dump the regular mobile phone market to compete in the foldable-phone industry? Especially when Samsung itself is enjoying a good business in the current market.”

Another reason to play it safe is that LG and Apple are also rumored to be ready for the change which will make it a very bad idea to leak any of the secrets. The public would definitely love a sneak-peak, if not a full presentation on the foldable display concept.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

LG G6 digital images revealing all angles leaked

LG G6 digital images revealing all angles leaked

2 days ago, 9:25am CST

Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus to be announced at MWC 2017

Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus to be announced at MWC 2017

4 days ago, 9:50am CST

Sony set to reveal 5 new smartphones at MWC

Sony set to reveal 5 new smartphones at MWC

4 days ago, 9:45am CST

Samsung MWC Teaser tipped to be for the Galaxy Tab S3

Samsung MWC Teaser tipped to be for the Galaxy Tab S3

6 days ago, 6:45am CST

Gameband - A smartwatch developed exclusively for gamers by Atari

Gameband - A smartwatch developed exclusively for gamers by Atari

5 minutes ago

Twitter Grows by 2 Million Users in Q4

Twitter Grows by 2 Million Users in Q4

3 hours ago

Chan Zuckerberg Biohub invests $50 Million to combat Diseases

Chan Zuckerberg Biohub invests $50 Million to combat Diseases

5 hours ago

Pininfarina Brings H600 Eco-Friendly Luxury Sedan Concept at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Pininfarina Brings H600 Eco-Friendly Luxury Sedan Concept at Geneva Motor Show 2017

6 hours ago

2017 Tesla Model S P100D Breaks Speed Record With Ludicrous Mode

2017 Tesla Model S P100D Breaks Speed Record With Ludicrous Mode

6 hours ago

Three Million Drones to be Shipped in 2017: Gartner

Three Million Drones to be Shipped in 2017: Gartner

9 hours ago

Horror Movie Scenes Help Map Brain Areas Involved in Fear Processing

Horror Movie Scenes Help Map Brain Areas Involved in Fear Processing

12 hours ago, 3:30pm CST

Today is National Pizza Day, See The Deals

Today is National Pizza Day: Here are the Pizza Deals

14 hours ago, 1:33pm CST

New NASA Research casts Doubt on Proxima b Habitability

New NASA Research casts Doubt on Proxima b Habitability

14 hours ago, 1:29pm CST

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores and Online, Updates

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores and Online, Updates

14 hours ago, 1:22pm CST

The Lost Continent Has Been Found - How You Can Go

The Lost Continent Has Been Found - How You Can Go

15 hours ago, 12:15pm CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

 
Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic In Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon

NES Classic In Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon




MWC

LG G6 digital images revealing all angles leaked

LG G6 digital images revealing all angles leaked

2 days ago, 9:25am CST

Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus to be announced at MWC 2017

Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus to be announced at MWC 2017

4 days ago, 9:50am CST

Sony set to reveal 5 new smartphones at MWC

Sony set to reveal 5 new smartphones at MWC

4 days ago, 9:45am CST

Samsung MWC Teaser tipped to be for the Galaxy Tab S3

Samsung MWC Teaser tipped to be for the Galaxy Tab S3

6 days ago, 6:45am CST

More MWC Stories




Latest News

Gameband - A smartwatch developed exclusively for gamers by Atari

Gameband - A smartwatch developed exclusively for gamers by Atari

5 minutes ago

Twitter Grows by 2 Million Users in Q4

Twitter Grows by 2 Million Users in Q4

3 hours ago

Chan Zuckerberg Biohub invests $50 Million to combat Diseases

Chan Zuckerberg Biohub invests $50 Million to combat Diseases

5 hours ago

Pininfarina Brings H600 Eco-Friendly Luxury Sedan Concept at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Pininfarina Brings H600 Eco-Friendly Luxury Sedan Concept at Geneva Motor Show 2017

6 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook