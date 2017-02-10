Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus Will Feature 3000mAh and 3500mAh respectively

Following the recent rumor, we received another update on the new battery issue, this time from a much more reliable source. Samsung is due to launch its Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus flagship smartphone models on 29th of March.

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

Initially the duo was expected to be announced at the MWC 2017 media event, but as we later discovered that Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 will be the device in Samsung’s showcase, we now know for sure that Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are a little farther away.

A recent statement from an anonymous official at Samsung just confirmed that Samsung S8 and S8 Plus will, in fact have more powerful batteries. Samsung Galaxy S8 will hold a 3000mAh Li-ion battery while Galaxy S8 Plus will be packing a more powerful, 3500mAh Li-ion battery.

Compared to the previous models, the new batteries seem to still not be powerful enough considering the larger screens they will have to power. In case this is true, Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will have batteries more powerful than that of Galaxy Note 7, thought there is no danger of the issues that came with the latter model. Samsung has taken extensive steps in insuring the safety and reliability of batteries to be used in the duo.