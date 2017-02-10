 
 

Samsung Galaxy S8 And S8 Plus Will Feature 3000mAh And 3500mAh Respectively

Posted: Feb 10 2017, 3:56am CST | by , in Rumors | Technology News

 

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus Will Feature 3000mAh and 3500mAh respectively
 

Following the recent rumor, we received another update on the new battery issue, this time from a much more reliable source. Samsung is due to launch its Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus flagship smartphone models on 29th of March.

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

Initially the duo was expected to be announced at the MWC 2017 media event, but as we later discovered that Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 will be the device in Samsung’s showcase, we now know for sure that Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are a little farther away.

A recent statement from an anonymous official at Samsung just confirmed that Samsung S8 and S8 Plus will, in fact have more powerful batteries. Samsung Galaxy S8 will hold a 3000mAh Li-ion battery while Galaxy S8 Plus will be packing a more powerful, 3500mAh Li-ion battery.

Compared to the previous models, the new batteries seem to still not be powerful enough considering the larger screens they will have to power. In case this is true, Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will have batteries more powerful than that of Galaxy Note 7, thought there is no danger of the issues that came with the latter model. Samsung has taken extensive steps in insuring the safety and reliability of batteries to be used in the duo.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Gameband - A smartwatch developed exclusively for gamers by Atari

Gameband - A smartwatch developed exclusively for gamers by Atari

1 hour ago

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores and Online, Updates

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores and Online, Updates

15 hours ago, 1:22pm CST

Android Wear 2.0 debuts packing hoards of new features

Android Wear 2.0 debuts packing hoards of new features

22 hours ago, 6:28am CST

LG and Google Develop the First Android Wear 2.0 Smartwatches

LG and Google Develop the First Android Wear 2.0 Smartwatches

22 hours ago, 6:10am CST

Hundreds of Whales end up Dead on New Zealand Shore

Hundreds of Whales end up Dead on New Zealand Shore

24 minutes ago

Robot Bee: Tiny Drone Pollinate Flower Just Like a Bumblebee

Robot Bee: Tiny Drone Pollinate Flower Just Like a Bumblebee

52 minutes ago

Samsung may present a foldable phone prototype at MWC 2017

Samsung may present a foldable phone prototype at MWC 2017

1 hour ago

Twitter Grows by 2 Million Users in Q4

Twitter Grows by 2 Million Users in Q4

4 hours ago

Chan Zuckerberg Biohub invests $50 Million to combat Diseases

Chan Zuckerberg Biohub invests $50 Million to combat Diseases

6 hours ago

Pininfarina Brings H600 Eco-Friendly Luxury Sedan Concept at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Pininfarina Brings H600 Eco-Friendly Luxury Sedan Concept at Geneva Motor Show 2017

7 hours ago

2017 Tesla Model S P100D Breaks Speed Record With Ludicrous Mode

2017 Tesla Model S P100D Breaks Speed Record With Ludicrous Mode

7 hours ago

Three Million Drones to be Shipped in 2017: Gartner

Three Million Drones to be Shipped in 2017: Gartner

10 hours ago

Horror Movie Scenes Help Map Brain Areas Involved in Fear Processing

Horror Movie Scenes Help Map Brain Areas Involved in Fear Processing

13 hours ago, 3:30pm CST

Today is National Pizza Day, See The Deals

Today is National Pizza Day: Here are the Pizza Deals

15 hours ago, 1:33pm CST

New NASA Research casts Doubt on Proxima b Habitability

New NASA Research casts Doubt on Proxima b Habitability

15 hours ago, 1:29pm CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

 
Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic In Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon

NES Classic In Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon




Technology News

Gameband - A smartwatch developed exclusively for gamers by Atari

Gameband - A smartwatch developed exclusively for gamers by Atari

1 hour ago

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores and Online, Updates

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores and Online, Updates

15 hours ago, 1:22pm CST

Android Wear 2.0 debuts packing hoards of new features

Android Wear 2.0 debuts packing hoards of new features

22 hours ago, 6:28am CST

LG and Google Develop the First Android Wear 2.0 Smartwatches

LG and Google Develop the First Android Wear 2.0 Smartwatches

22 hours ago, 6:10am CST

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Hundreds of Whales end up Dead on New Zealand Shore

Hundreds of Whales end up Dead on New Zealand Shore

24 minutes ago

Robot Bee: Tiny Drone Pollinate Flower Just Like a Bumblebee

Robot Bee: Tiny Drone Pollinate Flower Just Like a Bumblebee

52 minutes ago

Samsung may present a foldable phone prototype at MWC 2017

Samsung may present a foldable phone prototype at MWC 2017

1 hour ago

Gameband - A smartwatch developed exclusively for gamers by Atari

Gameband - A smartwatch developed exclusively for gamers by Atari

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook