Hundreds of Whales end up Dead on New Zealand Shore

About 400 whales were stranded on a beach in New Zealand recently. The majority of them died despite efforts by onlookers to save them.

This happens to be the greatest number of whales which have ever been stranded on New Zealand’s shore. Although such incidents are common on New Zealand’s beaches, one on such a large scale had hardly been expected.

Approximately 416 pilot whales ended up swimming ashore at Farewell Spit which lies in the Golden Bay area. Almost three quarters of them had died of suffocation by the time rescue efforts got underway.

Over 500 helpers came to get the rest of the whales into the waters before they too expired. Yet the results were not good and most of the whales could not be saved from doom.

With such a large number of whales dead, it seems that the rest of the whales in the ocean are also not in such a good condition either. They will face the full trauma of losing so many members of their species.

The dead whales that still remained stranded on the beach were obstructing the pathway of the living ones when the rescue team came. Some of the volunteers who were helping the whales had to be cognizant of the thrashing fins of the whales some of which weighed two tonnes each.

Pilot whales commonly grow up to 20 feet from head to tail. These whales have a suicidal tendency of swimming back ashore after being aided back to their breeding grounds in the oceanic waters.

The rescue efforts are still underway but it will have to literally be a race against time. Sometimes if a whale is not willing to live and keeps re-stranding itself on the beach, it has to be administered mercy killing or euthanasia.

Suggestions to feed the dead whales to sea creatures have met with resistance from many environmentalists. Other ideas include one of digging a large hole and burying them in it.

The exact reason why whales strand themselves remains pretty much a mystery. However, scientists say that the indigeneous geography may be to blame for this phenomenon. The natural structure of Golden Bay is most likely responsible for this odd behavior of the pilot whales.