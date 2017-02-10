Windows 10 Cortana will add suggested reminders to keep you honest

I think we have all been in the position before of getting an email with a request from a coworker or friend that we didn't expect. You promise to update on whatever it is by the end of the week, get busy and forget about it. No one wants to purposefully forget and break their promises, but it happens.

Microsoft wants to help us stop doing that with a new update for Cortana on Windows 10 that will automatically add reminders to help you keep your promises. The catch is that you have to allow Cortana to read all of your emails. When you give Cortana that ability to read emails, the virtual assistant will scan for you to make promises of doing things and add that reminder into your calendar automatically.

Some will have issue with a Microsoft tool reading their private emails, but for me this is a great feature that will definitely help many to not forget things. The suggested reminders will start rolling out on Thursday and thanks to Cortana being a service you won't need a new Windows build to access it. Suggested reminders are also coming to the Cortana iOS and Android app in the net few weeks.

Since you have to give Cortana permission to read your emails, the suggested reminders are off by default. To enable them you have to sign into Cortana and then connect Office 365 or Outlook email account. Microsoft notes that if you are getting reminders to leave at a certain time to make a meeting, you have given Cortana the ability to read emails already.

Cortana uses AI to set your reminders so if you get an emails that says "let's do lunch" but doesn't give a time, no reminders will be set. However, if that emails says "I'll set a reservation" a reminder will be set.