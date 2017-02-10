 
 

Windows 10 Cortana Will Add Suggested Reminders To Keep You Honest

Posted: Feb 10 2017, 5:18am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Windows 10 Cortana will add suggested reminders to keep you honest
 

Cortana update allows AI assistant to add reminders automatically

I think we have all been in the position before of getting an email with a request from a coworker or friend that we didn't expect. You promise to update on whatever it is by the end of the week, get busy and forget about it. No one wants to purposefully forget and break their promises, but it happens.

Don't Miss: The Hottest CES 2017 Highlights

Microsoft wants to help us stop doing that with a new update for Cortana on Windows 10 that will automatically add reminders to help you keep your promises. The catch is that you have to allow Cortana to read all of your emails. When you give Cortana that ability to read emails, the virtual assistant will scan for you to make promises of doing things and add that reminder into your calendar automatically.

Some will have issue with a Microsoft tool reading their private emails, but for me this is a great feature that will definitely help many to not forget things. The suggested reminders will start rolling out on Thursday and thanks to Cortana being a service you won't need a new Windows build to access it. Suggested reminders are also coming to the Cortana iOS and Android app in the net few weeks.

Since you have to give Cortana permission to read your emails, the suggested reminders are off by default. To enable them you have to sign into Cortana and then connect Office 365 or Outlook email account. Microsoft notes that if you are getting reminders to leave at a certain time to make a meeting, you have given Cortana the ability to read emails already.

Cortana uses AI to set your reminders so if you get an emails that says "let's do lunch" but doesn't give a time, no reminders will be set. However, if that emails says "I'll set a reservation" a reminder will be set.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Oculus gloves for VR typing shown off by The Zuck

Oculus gloves for VR typing shown off by The Zuck

14 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus Will Feature 3000mAh and 3500mAh respectively

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus Will Feature 3000mAh and 3500mAh respectively

1 hour ago

Gameband - A smartwatch developed exclusively for gamers by Atari

Gameband - A smartwatch developed exclusively for gamers by Atari

1 hour ago

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores and Online, Updates

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores and Online, Updates

15 hours ago, 1:22pm CST

Apple BeatsX Earphones Are On Sale Now Online

Apple BeatsX Earphones Are On Sale Now Online

8 minutes ago

Hundreds of Whales end up Dead on New Zealand Shore

Hundreds of Whales end up Dead on New Zealand Shore

46 minutes ago

Robot Bee: Tiny Drone Pollinate Flower Just Like a Bumblebee

Robot Bee: Tiny Drone Pollinate Flower Just Like a Bumblebee

1 hour ago

Samsung may present a foldable phone prototype at MWC 2017

Samsung may present a foldable phone prototype at MWC 2017

1 hour ago

Twitter Grows by 2 Million Users in Q4

Twitter Grows by 2 Million Users in Q4

4 hours ago

Chan Zuckerberg Biohub invests $50 Million to combat Diseases

Chan Zuckerberg Biohub invests $50 Million to combat Diseases

7 hours ago

Pininfarina Brings H600 Eco-Friendly Luxury Sedan Concept at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Pininfarina Brings H600 Eco-Friendly Luxury Sedan Concept at Geneva Motor Show 2017

7 hours ago

2017 Tesla Model S P100D Breaks Speed Record With Ludicrous Mode

2017 Tesla Model S P100D Breaks Speed Record With Ludicrous Mode

8 hours ago

Three Million Drones to be Shipped in 2017: Gartner

Three Million Drones to be Shipped in 2017: Gartner

11 hours ago

Horror Movie Scenes Help Map Brain Areas Involved in Fear Processing

Horror Movie Scenes Help Map Brain Areas Involved in Fear Processing

13 hours ago, 3:30pm CST

Today is National Pizza Day, See The Deals

Today is National Pizza Day: Here are the Pizza Deals

15 hours ago, 1:33pm CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Nintendo Switch Pre-order and Launch Day Sales Updates

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

 
Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

Top 10 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of 2017

NES Classic In Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon

NES Classic In Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon




Technology News

Oculus gloves for VR typing shown off by The Zuck

Oculus gloves for VR typing shown off by The Zuck

14 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus Will Feature 3000mAh and 3500mAh respectively

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus Will Feature 3000mAh and 3500mAh respectively

1 hour ago

Gameband - A smartwatch developed exclusively for gamers by Atari

Gameband - A smartwatch developed exclusively for gamers by Atari

1 hour ago

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores and Online, Updates

NES Classic Edition In Stock at GameStop Stores and Online, Updates

15 hours ago, 1:22pm CST

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Apple BeatsX Earphones Are On Sale Now Online

Apple BeatsX Earphones Are On Sale Now Online

8 minutes ago

Oculus gloves for VR typing shown off by The Zuck

Oculus gloves for VR typing shown off by The Zuck

14 minutes ago

Hundreds of Whales end up Dead on New Zealand Shore

Hundreds of Whales end up Dead on New Zealand Shore

46 minutes ago

Robot Bee: Tiny Drone Pollinate Flower Just Like a Bumblebee

Robot Bee: Tiny Drone Pollinate Flower Just Like a Bumblebee

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook